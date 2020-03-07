Video
Saturday, 7 March, 2020
Export earnings from jute rise by 20.82pc in July-January

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Friday said the country's export earnings from jute and jute goods registered a 20.82 percent growth during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year (FY20) totalling $616.20 million.
"Everybody think that the glory of jute has gone. The good day of jute has returned again. The proof of it is that Bangladesh is earning a huge amount of foreign currency from the jute sector in the current fiscal," he said while speaking at a function, marking the National Jute Day-2020, at Officers Club in the city, said a press release.
The minister said the excess use of plastic is damaging the environment and so Bangladesh is producing diversified jute products for protecting the environment.
"Bangladesh has already produced 282 diversified jute products," he added.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Jute and Textiles Ministry Mirza Azam and Textiles and Jute Ministry Secretary Lokman Mian, among others, also attended the function. Tipu Munshi said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very active for bringing back the glory of jute, and so, she instructed the concerned ministry to increase the jute production.
"Once upon a time, we earned huge amount of foreign currency from jute. But, we could not hold the position. I believe that the glory of jute will return soon," he added.
At the function, Textile and Commerce Ministry rewarded 11 individuals and institutions for their contribution to jute sector on the occasion of the National Jute Day.
Later, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi inaugurated a five-day jute fair on the club premises. The 'jute fair' featuring diverse jute products is set to begin tomorrow in the city to restore lost glory of the golden fiber.        -BSS


