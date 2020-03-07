Khagrachhari clash: Now 6 BGB members sued

KHAGRACHHARI, Mar 06: A case was filed against six members of Border Guard Bangladesh on Friday for opening fire during a clash with villagers at Gazinagar Bazar in Matiranga upazila on Tuesday that left five people dead.

Manik Mia, son of Mofiz Mia who was killed in the clash, filed the case with Matiranga Police Station around 5pm.

Earlier, Habildar Ishak Ali of BGB battalion-40 filed another case on Thursday with the police station against 19 named locals, including four deceased, and unnamed 60/70 others.

The habildar was also made an accused in the new case. -UNB







