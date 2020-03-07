

The Great Prophet Muhammad (sm)

Please do proceed in preaching the 'True Words' sent by your Creator' (5:67).

In this way Jibrael used to bring words of the Almighty to Prophet Mohammad(sm) and the duty of preaching had been bestowed upon him. Mohammad(sm) took the responsibility on his shoulder and thus a new religion based on truth commenced to save the humanity from the darkness of ignorance.

There is no Creator but Allah and Prophet Mohammad (sm) is his 'Rasul'- these words are called 'Qalema Tayab'. Those who started believing in this 'Qalema' were called Muslim or 'Surrendered humans'. And the code of life the Muslims started leading following the rules and regulations of Allah, is called 'Islam'. Islam means 'a religion of peace'.

Allah gave Prophet (sm) instruction for preaching Islam. But now question comes, 'Who will first accept Islam?' The Arabs had been busy in idolatry blindly keeping the idols in the Qaba House. Prophet Mohammad (sm)'s relatives were very strict about religious affairs. They were the community leaders of the idols kept in the Qaba House. Will they accept Islam leaving their religion of idolatry? Will they pay heed to the words of the Prophet(sm)?

Whatever the environment had been, Prophet (sm) could not but start his journey of his new assignment. He started inviting the Qouresh to accept Islam. The first human beings to accept the invitation of Islam was Khadijatul Qubra. She was the beloved wife of Prophet (sm). As she had been well informed about the truthfulness of the Prophet (sm), she could easily believe the words of him and grab the chance of becoming the first Musalman.

Remember one thing that the first Musalman in the history of Islam is a woman. That's why Muslims respect their women much. In Hadith, it is quoted that Prophet (sm) said, 'Heaven lies at the feet of mother.' Muhammad (sm) at first started preaching Islam among his close acquaintances and relatives secretly. One or two of them came forward to accepting Islam keeping their relatives in the dark. Hazrat Abu Baqar ana Hazrat Ali are famously known in the history of Islam. Hazrat Ali was a paternal cousin to Prophet (sm).

Abu Talib was his father. When he accepted Islam, he had been very less aged; a teen ager like you. And Hazrat Abu Baqar was a famous Qourseh young man and an expert businessman. He had been a bosom friend to Prophet Muhammad(sm). Moreover, some other poor men and slaves had also accepted Islam. Though everything had been going on the sly, among the Arabs, discussions were going on about the new religion and those who were involved in these were young men.

The aristocrat Qouresh did not care the whispering of these new believers at all. They took as influence of the wretched in the society. If due shunting was given, they would stop going against the set religion of their forefathers. The leaders of the Qouresh did not care the matter at all.

But Muhammad (sm) became thoughtful at the slow pace of the development of Islam and also at the reluctance of the Qouresh. Leaving secrecy, he was planning to start preaching Islam in public. Allah has also sent direction to preach Islam publicly by this time. Muhammad (sm) was looking for a way to start his campaign to invite people to the religion of peace and righteousness.

At last he invited the leaders of the Qouresh for a feast at his home. All the heads of the Qouresh attended his invitation. After the feast was done, Muhammad (sm) recited the words from the holy Qouran very softly and urged the Qouresh leaders to forsake the idolatry and evil activities by accepting Islam. He said to them, 'please accept the Qalema that reads: Allah is the only creator and protector and Prophet (sm) is his Rasul. Allah will gift you duly. You will get benefitted in the life here and hereafter.'

The leaders of the Qouresh became furious at the words of the Prophet. They thought Muhammad (sm) arranged the dinner to insult the religion of their ancestors and thus he uttered whatever he wished. One of the leaders among the Qouresh namely Abu Lahab became furious and started abusing the Prophet saying, "This misbehaviour is intolerable. His relatives should confine him.' Saying this Abu Lahab left the spot with his mates. Due to the obstinacy of Abu Lahab, Prophet (sm) could not reach the minds of the Qouresh leaders with the precise words of Islam. He thought to make a second attempt so that the Qouresh would understand the gravity of Islam and the meaninglessness of idolatry.

Muhammad (sm) was planning to invite to accept Islam all the inhabitants of Mecca together. At last, he found a simple way to do so. During that age there was an interesting ritual of warning the Qouresh about the forthcoming distress. And the trend was, if anyone would call loudly going to the top of the Safa Mountain, they used to consider it as a kind of alert for any disaster. To know the detail of the disaster, the inhabitants of Mecca used to gather under the feet of the Safa Mountain unitedly. The summoner then would let them know about the disaster. Muhammad sm thought of letting the deviated Qouresh about the alert of Allah.

One day in the morning Muhammad (sm) went to the Safa Mountain and started speaking as a warning of the coming distress. The Qouresh thought of something ominous and gathered hurriedly under the mountain in a crowd. Seeing them together Prophet sm uttered, "Hey inhabitants of Mecca, if I say that one of the groups of enemies are coming forward to attacking you, would you believe it?''

Then the Qouresh replied, 'Why don't we believe?' We know you well for your truthfulness and we call you 'Al Amin'. We have never found telling lies still today.

Muhammad (sm) said, 'If you believe this, let me give you a warning about the upcoming distress upon you. The associates of Satan have surrounded you from all parts. Forgetting the Almighty Allah you are worshipping the idols. You are involved in every sort of ill doings and wrong activities. Still there is time to come back to the path of Allah. Please stop worshipping the idols. Break them. These are your enemies. Let us pray to the Almighty Allah only and make our souls sacred which will benefit us in life here and here after.'

Everyone became stunned hearing the sweet voice of the Prophet (sm) but Abu Lahab became enraged and started shouting. He shouted saying, 'If you have called us for this, be cursed and get destroyed.'

It is known to you that Abu Lahab was a cruel and oppressive head of the Qouresh. For his fear the inhabitants supported him. The Qouresh returned home abusing Muhammad (sm).

The translator is university teacher.

(To be continued…)

