

Amlagaachi (Officialdom)

This book depicted the memory in a clinch to the working life experiences of such an age-old and senior Indian bureaucrat. This book should read for civil service officials to know the managerial and administrative tasks of how to way complete under different pressure. Any reader will be able to unravel the structured texts of the book, and can share their thoughts on how to deal with the existing problems of our country? From this point of view, it is also an ethnographic work of an Indian IAS officer, because of the perfect description of rivers, soil, people, society, and culture.

Within a bureaucracy the bureaucrat has to make decisions daily or routine work is a pivotal duty of an officer. In this case, the author's suggestion is to apply the tool - Diplomacy; to be a diplomat. The better and efficient officer has to have a sense of humor in one's mind. Many Sense of humor is available in paperbacks. For example, if you have to run an office, you have to have four diversified "P's". By taking help from "P's", the office can be operated easily.

These four "P" namely are - Petition, Precious Paper, and Policy and Precedents. If the problem is still now persisted, and however, no solution, then you have to take shelter for ABCD, i.e., avoid bypass, conversion and deals. to become an efficient and effective officer tackle the problem or resolve the difficulty using the Diplomatic path that will have to follow the "ADRIPA" formula which is -Anticipation, Direction, Recondition, Intuition, Precedents, and Analysis. Growing up in this Indian bureaucracy, many of the unwanted hassles can be avoided if the almost stakeholders are involved in the decision-making process which is used in the administrative work.

The IAS officer has been proved in his writing that establishes you as a responsible and efficient officer and it is not a trouble-free business. Because elicited relationships are easier than public relationships. That is why it is said - ruler can never be popular.

To understand office politics, you need to read how to practice bureaucratic surgeries. Not only this, there is a sense of coordination between government officials and public representatives in running the office and the state.

This autobiography is the thrill of love, given a picture of crisis-oriented services, within the boundary of bureaucracy. If stepping up the highway of development, its steering will have to be taken by public representatives and bureaucrats will only be helpful. The exception of it will not only disrupt the development process but will stop the development. The author provides an example or case study that development is very problematic if public representatives are not involved in the process. The author thinks to make adjustments and maladjustments, as a bureaucrat in the administration, you have to keep your head cool. Otherwise, everything will go in vain.

Why you will study this book? In true sense, this book is of utmost applicable to do work in our administration. Both countries' civil service system has emerged from the same source - British legacy. So, as a knowledge-sharing process, you can enrich your wisdom by reading this book.

The reviewer is faculty member of BPATC















"We were Bengalis once upon a time. But now I am an Indian, you are Bangladeshi" this famous line was sung by a prominent singer Prattul Mukhopadhyay - reminding our ethnographic background. From here the evolution of time has led to the separation of Indian and Bangladeshi based on socio-economic context. It is not a matter of discussion, but rather of the reminiscence of the administration.Just as the seed sprouts and develops its branches at the speed of time, so does a variety of bikinis. One is annoying, the other is of interest. The autobiographer says -"The job of the bureaucrat is the tasks of direct negotiation and conflict with the political masters." The clash occurred with the senior officials as well as the local touts in the concerned vicinity. Sometimes a third party either colleague or a counterparty to try to stop or instigate the conflict. Anyone who can deal with the conflict using one's talent and skill, successful officer become familiar as a skilled officer, in the field of administration as well as an expert bureaucrat.