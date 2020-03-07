Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:30 PM
Home Women's Own

International Women’s Day to be celebrated to make ‘each for equal’

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Wamen’s Own Report

International Women’s Day to be celebrated to make ‘each for equal’

International Women’s Day to be celebrated to make ‘each for equal’

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated around the world generally with festive mood. More specifically on this day, the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women is discussed widely. The day is to remind all how important women are for this society. In a male dominated society, women's achievement often are denied. Sometimes the society tries to undermine women's effort as well as doesn't gave them the right honour what they deserved.
But far from singling out women, the day focuses on unity, equality and advocacy especially in a world where the differences and injustices between women and men are as great as ever.




The International Women's Days is celebrated across the globe on March 8. The theme of this year's day is each for equal..#EachForEqual, with gender equality as a global issue at its forefront. The campaign slogan says it all: "An equal world is an enabled world."
The emerging global consensus is that despite some progress, real change has been agonizingly slow for the majority of women and girls in the world. Today, not a single country can claim to have achieved gender equality. Multiple obstacles remain unchanged in law and in culture. Women and girls continue to be undervalued; they work more and earn less and have fewer choices; and experience multiple forms of violence at home and in public spaces. Furthermore, there is a significant threat of rollback of hard-won feminist gains.
The year 2020 represents an unmissable opportunity to mobilize global action to achieve gender equality and human rights of all women and girls.
Over 20 countries particularly in Asia celebrate it with a day off work for all, while another three (including China) allow all women to take a day off. Although many people who seem to have a problem with the concept of International Women's Day may think it's a modern invention, it's anything but; its first official acknowledgement was back in 1911, and became a cornerstone holiday in the Soviet Union from 1917 (even being a day off from work from 1965 onwards). Since 1977, the United Nations has made it a focus day for both women's rights and world peace.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
International Women’s Day to be celebrated to make ‘each for equal’
Opi’s journey strive for excellence
Journalists urged to play role for protecting rights of women & children
Raising awareness of mental health for women through Facebook
Bangladesh’s pride Najmun completes visiting 140 countries
Women’s more prone to Calcium deficiency
Women affected more due to disaster
Never apologize for being a strong woman


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft