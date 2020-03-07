

International Women’s Day to be celebrated to make ‘each for equal’

But far from singling out women, the day focuses on unity, equality and advocacy especially in a world where the differences and injustices between women and men are as great as ever.









The International Women's Days is celebrated across the globe on March 8. The theme of this year's day is each for equal..#EachForEqual, with gender equality as a global issue at its forefront. The campaign slogan says it all: "An equal world is an enabled world."

The emerging global consensus is that despite some progress, real change has been agonizingly slow for the majority of women and girls in the world. Today, not a single country can claim to have achieved gender equality. Multiple obstacles remain unchanged in law and in culture. Women and girls continue to be undervalued; they work more and earn less and have fewer choices; and experience multiple forms of violence at home and in public spaces. Furthermore, there is a significant threat of rollback of hard-won feminist gains.

The year 2020 represents an unmissable opportunity to mobilize global action to achieve gender equality and human rights of all women and girls.

