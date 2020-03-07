

Opi’s journey strive for excellence

Nusrat Jahan Opi is the owner of this tour agency. She faced lot of challenges to introduce such sort of group for the ladies but she overcame and established it.

The women's particularly were always discouraged to engage in financial matter, as far as Bangladesh's condition is concerned. But she involved in it to be self-dependent.

"As an educated woman, I have always preferred to be independent in every aspect of life, whether it is financial matters or not. I never wanted to be dependent on others for making the decision of my own life, also I wanted to encourage other women out there. Being self-dependent on this era is all we women need. That's why I got involved in this arena," she said.

But yet she is not 100 percent successful, according to her. However Opi vows to strive for the excellence.

"As per my view, I'm successful but it's not 100% yet. I am still on my way to my ultimate triumph. I am giving courage to a lot of women and also have taken more strategic plans for the women of our society. I'm still working on implementing these efficiently," she added.

No more often that a person could fulfil his/her childhood dream but Opi is exceptional here. She became what she wanted to be from her childhood.

"During my childhood, I always wanted to be an entrepreneur and self-dependent. By the grace of the almighty and my hard work, I already become an entrepreneur; also self-dependent. I'm also encouraging other women to be self-dependent. I hope to bring forth changes that were long deemed in our society for the rise of women. As my business is traveling, I think women can learn a lot when they travel a lot," she remarked.

"When I was a child, I wanted to travel the whole world all by myself and take it as a profession. But as the desire of my family, I started doing Chartered Accounting. After some time, I couldn't continue that as I felt out of the box there. Then I started working towards my dreams. it wasn't that easy for me but I made it. by facing lots of barriers, now I have a big and expanding community of women (50000+) who love to travel with me, appreciate my work and inspire me to go a long way."

And to fulfil your, you always have to face some troubles. For a girl like Opi, troubles are more than what you anticipated.









"If you want to fulfill your dreams, you must face barriers. And if you are a female, then the barriers might even be doubled if not more. As we all know, our society, as well as our families, don't allow females to do everything that man can do. Woman are not allowed to stay outside the entire night, they are not allowed to travel alone, sometimes they are not even allowed to do a job. I also faced a lot of barriers as my profession is traveling. But to overcome all the barriers with confidence is what we need to do. I believe the inner motivation and will power of a woman can take her places," she pointed out.

"My biggest inspiration is people's appreciation for my work. Appreciation always motivates and inspires me to do things with full energy. Also, I respect my critics, as I get to know my faults through them and have opportunity to re-correct them."

Last but not the least, her message to the women: A short message from me to the woman in this society is that never be dependent on others, never allow others to take your decisions. It's your life, live it fully by yourself. Aspire to reach your goals and your dreams will thrive. And it's only possible when you are financially solvent."

