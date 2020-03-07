Video
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:30 PM
Journalists urged to play role for protecting rights of women & children

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Women\'s Own Desk

Despite progress in the country, women and children continue to violence and injustice, posing a challenge to our development. The mass media can play an important role in ensuring the rights of women and children, said speakers at a workshop.      In order to sensitize journalists about the rights of women and children, a workshop with journalists was held in the capital recently.
The workshop called for raising awareness by the mass media for formation of a child-women friendly society.  
The programme stressed on maintaining women and child friendly attitude while presenting news and views on them in the media.
Other recommendations are: motivating child journalism and taking steps for it; ensuring participation of children at the all level of society; carrying out child sensitive journalism giving priority to the issue of child rights.
It also included keeping close watch on relevant laws, rules and regulations by journalists to see how much these have been implemented to ensure welfare of children by stopping violence against them; and the media's role in formation of child-friendly courts across the country.              
On behalf of Prevention of Child Trafficking through Strengthening Community and Networking (PCTSCN) consortium, Community Participation and Development (CPD) organized the programme.
Kaji Raunak Hossain, part-time teacher of Mass Communication and Journalism department of Dhaka University, attended it as the chief guest.    
Chaired by Kaji Azizul Islam, senior journalist of Dainik Ekusher Bani, Sharifullah Riaz, coordinator of CPD, presented the key-note paper 'on overall situation of women and children and duties of journalists for protecting their rights' at the event.
Journalists from the print and online media took part in the programme held at Bangladesh Photo Journalist Association auditorium at Paltan.


