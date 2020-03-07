

Women shining like purple in society

So on this day a festive mood prevails around. The day is observed in every March 8 and purple dress is the common colour. One might be wondering, why this specific color? Well, there's a good reason, you'd realize the importance this color holds for women around the world.

Purple stood for "the royal blood that flows in the veins of every suffragette"; white was an emblem of "purity in private and public life"; and green represented "hope and the emblem of spring".

Colour coded dresses are a part of our society and aim to show strength in unity.

The colour purple is historically linked to numerous efforts put towards achieving gender equality. It was first used with a mix of green and white by the Women's Social and Political Union in the early 20th Century. It was also the color of the Women's Liberation Movement, confirming the fact that purple is really the best color to effectively represent the struggle women face to survive in this patriarchal world.

Now that the colour is commonly associated with feminism, so a woman should wear it to symbolize and celebrate the achievements as a woman. Let it be a reminder that you have successfully risen above the oppressed culture, dealt with casual sexism and overcome all the hurdles that came your way. Let it be an inspiration for the future and the motivation to achieve much more in the coming years. It's time women lift each other up, and you can start by wearing purple.

Bangladeshi women also wear their traditional wardrobe with purple color to boldly celebrate International women's day. In every local fashion houses have verity women's day special collections.