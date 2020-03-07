Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:30 PM
Home Life & Style

Women shining like purple in society

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Farhana Naznin

Women shining like purple in society

Women shining like purple in society

International Women's day is considered for women only. Even though there should be no specific day for women as far as the equality between the women and men is concerned, the day is observed worldwide in a bid to remind the people in the male dominated society that how important the women are for the betterment of the country, her parents and for her family.
So on this day a festive mood prevails around. The day is observed in every March 8 and purple dress is the common colour. One might be wondering, why this specific color? Well, there's a good reason, you'd realize the importance this color holds for women around the world.
Purple stood for "the royal blood that flows in the veins of every suffragette"; white was an emblem of "purity in private and public life"; and green represented "hope and the emblem of spring".
Women shining like purple in society

Women shining like purple in society

The union sold badges, ribbons and many other items in these colours and made universal suffrage a more visible issue. Women wore them in their droves.




Colour coded dresses are a part of our society and aim to show strength in unity.
The colour purple is historically linked to numerous efforts put towards achieving gender equality. It was first used with a mix of green and white by the Women's Social and Political Union in the early 20th Century. It was also the color of the Women's Liberation Movement, confirming the fact that purple is really the best color to effectively represent the struggle women face to survive in this patriarchal world.
Now that the colour is commonly associated with feminism, so a woman should wear it to symbolize and celebrate the achievements as a woman. Let it be a reminder that you have successfully risen above the oppressed culture, dealt with casual sexism and overcome all the hurdles that came your way. Let it be an inspiration for the future and the motivation to achieve much more in the coming years. It's time women lift each other up, and you can start by wearing purple.
  Bangladeshi women also wear their traditional wardrobe with purple color to boldly celebrate International women's day. In every local fashion houses have verity women's day special collections. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women shining like purple in society
Rainbow Rice with Chicken Masala
Kay Kraft’s Women’s day collection
Women’s Day discount offer @ Rang Bangladesh
Sailor Rajshahi flagship outlet open
Gentle Park offering special discount
Celebrating Women’s Day with Bishwo Rang
Kids Spring wear delight


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft