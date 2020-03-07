

Jasmin Aktar Jasy



Rainbow Rice with Chicken Masala

Basmati rice -- 2 cup

Chicken breast meat cube-- 1 cup

Tomato sauce--1/2 cup

Coriander leaves--3

Mint leaves-- 3

Chopped green Chillies -- 2 tbsp

Chopped onion -1tsp

Ginger, garlic cloves paste --1/3 tbsp

Oil-1tbsp

Chili powder: 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder-- 1/4 tsp

Cumin powder-- 1/2 tsp

Food color-- ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Garam Masala Powder 1/2 tsp

Black Pepper Powder 1/2 tsp

Method:

1. Take a pan/pot and add oil and onion and fry it until it become golden brown color and then add Cumin, chicken cube stir it and then add Ginger Garlic Paste and stir it and then add Tomato and stir it and then add Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Red Chilli Powder and add 1/4 Cup water and stir it and cover with lid and cook for 5 minutes on medium flame.

2. After that remove lid and add salt, Garam Masala Powder and stir it and then add 2 tbsp water and cook for 5 minutes on medium to low flame with lid. After that remove lid and cook it with stir on high flame for 1 to 2 minutes. After that chicken Masala is ready.

3. Now make Green Chutney. Take a blender jar and add Green Coriander, Mint Leaves, Green Chillies, water 2 tbsp and blend it.

4. Now divide rice into four parts. Take one part of rice and add some milk into yellow color mix it and then add it and mix into rice. Yellow Portion is ready.

5. Now take second part of rice and add green chutney 4 tbsp and mix it well. Green portion rice is ready.

6. Now take 3rd part and add Tomato Ketchup and mix it well. Red portion of rice is ready.

7. Now take a mold and put white portion rice and press it and then add some chicken masala and press it and then put green portion rice and press it and add some chicken masala and then add yellow portion rice and press it and add some chicken masala and then put finally red portion rice and press it well.

8. Now turn it into a dish and put remaining chicken masala and serve it. Rainbow Rice with Chicken masala is ready.

9. Arrange the top with a little chicken again.















