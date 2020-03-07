Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:30 PM
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Rainbow Rice with Chicken Masala

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Jasmin Aktar Jasy

Jasmin Aktar Jasy

Jasmin Aktar Jasy is a culinary artiste who lives in Chattogram. She was a participant of Shera Randhonshilpi 2018 in which she achieved 7th position.

Rainbow Rice with Chicken Masala

Rainbow Rice with Chicken Masala

Ingredients:
Basmati rice -- 2 cup
Chicken breast meat cube-- 1 cup
Tomato sauce--1/2 cup
Coriander leaves--3
Mint leaves-- 3
Chopped green Chillies -- 2 tbsp
Chopped onion -1tsp
Ginger, garlic cloves paste --1/3 tbsp
Oil-1tbsp
Chili powder: 1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder-- 1/4 tsp
Cumin powder-- 1/2 tsp
Food color-- ½ tsp
Salt to taste
Garam Masala Powder 1/2 tsp
Black Pepper Powder 1/2 tsp
Method:
1. Take a pan/pot and add oil and onion and fry it until it become golden brown color and then add Cumin, chicken cube stir it and then add Ginger Garlic Paste and stir it and then add Tomato and stir it and then add Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Red Chilli Powder and add 1/4 Cup water and stir it and cover with lid and cook for 5 minutes on medium flame.
2. After that remove lid and add salt, Garam Masala Powder and stir it and then add 2 tbsp water and cook for 5 minutes on medium to low flame with lid. After that remove lid and cook it with stir on high flame for 1 to 2 minutes. After that chicken Masala is ready.
3. Now make Green Chutney. Take a blender jar and add Green Coriander, Mint Leaves, Green Chillies, water 2 tbsp and blend it.
4. Now divide rice into four parts. Take one part of rice and add some milk into yellow color mix it and then add it and mix into rice. Yellow Portion is ready.
5. Now take second part of rice and add green chutney 4 tbsp and mix it well. Green portion rice is ready.
6. Now take 3rd part and add Tomato Ketchup and mix it well. Red portion of rice is ready.
7. Now take a mold and put white portion rice and press it and then add some chicken masala and press it and then put green portion rice and press it and add some chicken masala and then add yellow portion rice and press it and add some chicken masala and then put finally red portion rice and press it well.
8. Now turn it into a dish and put remaining chicken masala and serve it. Rainbow Rice with Chicken masala is ready.
9. Arrange the top with a little chicken again.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Women shining like purple in society
Rainbow Rice with Chicken Masala
Kay Kraftâ€™s Womenâ€™s day collection
Womenâ€™s Day discount offer @ Rang Bangladesh
Sailor Rajshahi flagship outlet open
Gentle Park offering special discount
Celebrating Womenâ€™s Day with Bishwo Rang
Kids Spring wear delight


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to â€˜manage anxietiesâ€™
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft