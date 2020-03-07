Sailor Rajshahi flagship outlet open



Sailor, a trendsetter lifestyle fashion brand, cordially launched the newest outlet in Rajshahi City on February 28. It's a ground floor based outlet with It's 5000 square fit space. And this outlet located in Ranizabar, the shopping hub of Rajshahi. For this new outlet, Sailor simultaneously brings out the pride of Rajshahi, Padma - a significant river of Bangladesh in the in-store interior. The geographical history of Padma, and it's transforming the shape, and changes in location, is intricately crafted in the wall of the newest store. Thirty-two types of boat names have used as a wall decorations in the outlet.For this new outlet, spacious minimalistic interior décor formula has been maintained perfectly with sitting arrangement, available trial rooms, freshrooms to provide better customer experience, And every category of product will be available for Rajshahi people. This is the 17th newly launched outlet of Sailor. And in the coming month's Sailor is going to open more outlets in Bangladesh.From Epyllion Group Mrs Noorjahan Begum ,Chairman, Reaz Uddin Al- Mamoon, Managing Director, Md. Junaid Abu Salay Musa, Director, Md Rezaul Kabir, Chief Operating Officer of Sailor, top executives of the group, and former Captain of Bangladesh Cricket Team Khaled Masud Pilot were present at the launch event.