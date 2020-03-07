

Celebrating Women’s Day with Bishwo Rang

Various motifs of nature have been used this time. 'Purple' hue that is a bit pinkish with a hint of purple is the main colour worn on this day. For this reason, all of Bishwo Rang's showrooms are dazzling with such dresses. However, their designs are not limited to this.









All your style solutions are right here at Bishwo Rang. Tie-dye, blockspray, appliqué, screen, handprint, batik, vegetable dye, embroidery and other methods have been used on cotton to create collections that are surely eye-catching.





