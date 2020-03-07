‘Holudboni’ releases in two cinemas

Video
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:29 PM
Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Culture Desk

Most anticipated feature film 'Holudboni' has been released on March 6 at two cineplexes namely Star Cineplex and Blockbuster Cinemas. The film is a joint venture production of Bangladesh and India.
The film is centered on the novel 'Holudboni', written by the noted litterateur Sukanto Gangopadhyay. Nusrat Imrose Tisha from Bangladesh, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam from Kolkata are the central characters of the film. Taher Shipon from Bangladesh and Mukul Roy Chowdhury from India have jointly directed the film. Padmanabha Dasgupta has written the screenplay of 'Holudboni'.
The shooting of 'Holudboni' was started in 2017 and ended recently.  'Impress Telefilm' and 'Telecine and Entertainment' are the joint producers from Bangladesh and India respectively. Earlier, the trailer of the film which depicts a complicated relationship of 3 persons was released on the official YouTube channel of Channel i.


