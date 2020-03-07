In Search of Celestial Light





Of the world come and throng in the ambit

Of the holy Kabah to have grace from

The Almighty; to be illumed is their

Main desire, disjointed thoughts encumber

Them, they grope their ease in the murk, but

No effulgence comes from the divinity

As divine boon for the illusive souls.

Virtuous and pious souls that hanker after

Divine life move with the gyre of illimitable

Teen and grief and look unto the ether

With folded hands. Sports of 'Light and Shade' go

On with an inscrutable manner, but never

Stops. Men and women run after the light

Of will-o- the wisp for the whole life but

Never have the touch of that illusive

Power. Where is the illusive throne of God?

We know not, we only know that mighty

Invisible power gracefully exists

In all objects- in rocks, sands, waters and

Hills. From the very beginning of the

Creation human beings have been searching

The very existence of the divine

Power it will remain intangible for

Ever. Creation will not desist from

Searching it out that rules heaven and earth

Sitting joyfully on His airy throne;

Decades will elapse, centuries will merge

Into eternity, thousand years will

Go with the tide of time, retrocession

And retrogression will come by turn but

Freak of nature will go in an unabated

Manner whipped by divine fiat.

Everything will remain mysterious

So long the sports of mirage exist in.

















