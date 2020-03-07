Video
In Search of Celestial Light

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020
Zazabar Osman

Innumerable people from different parts
Of the world come and throng in the ambit
Of the holy Kabah to have grace from
The Almighty; to be illumed is their
Main desire, disjointed thoughts encumber
Them, they grope their ease in the murk, but
No effulgence comes from the divinity
As divine boon for the illusive souls.
Virtuous and pious souls that hanker after
Divine life move with the gyre of illimitable
Teen and grief and look unto the ether
With folded hands. Sports of 'Light and Shade' go
On with an inscrutable manner, but never
Stops. Men and women run after the light
Of will-o- the wisp for the whole life but
Never have the touch of that illusive
Power. Where is the illusive throne of God?
We know not, we only know that mighty
Invisible power gracefully exists
In all objects- in rocks, sands, waters and
Hills. From the very beginning of the
Creation human beings have been searching
The very existence of the divine
Power  it will remain intangible for
Ever. Creation will not desist from
Searching it out that rules heaven and earth
Sitting joyfully on His airy throne;
Decades will elapse, centuries will merge
Into eternity, thousand years will
Go with the tide of time, retrocession
And retrogression will come by turn but
Freak of nature will go in an unabated
Manner whipped by divine fiat.
Everything will remain mysterious
So long the sports of mirage exist in.


