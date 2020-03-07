Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:29 PM
Home Art & Culture

Kanthashilon remembers Waheedul Haque

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Culture Desk

Waheedul Haque

Waheedul Haque

Marking the 87th birth anniversary of Waheedul Haque, a two-day long 'Waheedul Haque Memorial Festival 2020' has been commenced on March 6 at the Shawkat Osman Memorial Auditorium of Sufia Kamal National Public Library, Shahbag in the city. The festival, which will be concluded on March 7, has been organised by cultural organisation 'Kanthashilon'.
With the slogan 'Manusher Cheye Boro Kichu Nai, Nohe Kichu Mohiyan', the memorial festival was inaugurated by noted thespian and elocutionist Syed Hasan Imam. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP was present in the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest. The inaugural ceremony was chaired by the president of Kanthashilon Golam Sarwar.
The event has been featuring a discussion focusing on the life and work of late Waheedul Haque. Freedom fighter and thespian M Hamid, thespian Mamunur Rashid, President of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Golam Quddus and secretary general of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation Kamal Bayezid, among others, are the discussants of the memorial festival.
Kanthashilon honoured thespian Ataur Rahman with Waheedul Haque Memorial Festival Award on the opening day. Recitation troupes-- Banhishikha, Muktadhara Sanskriti Charcha Kendra, Shongbrita, Satyen Sen Shilpi Gosthi and others performed on the opening day of the event.
Cultural personality, socio-political activist, journalist and musicologist Waheedul Haque was born on March 16, 1933 at Bhawal Monoharia village in Keraniganj, Dhaka. He is the founder of Chhayanaut (1961). He also founded Kanthashilon, Nalonda, Anandadhani, Fulki, Bratochari Samity, Bashanto Utsab Udjapon Parishad, Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilon Parishad. He was active in the film industry during the 60s and composed music for Indian movie 'Titash Ekti Nadir Naam' directed by Ritwik Ghatak.
Waheedul's father was a member of Bengal legislative assembly in 1946. His brother Rezaul Haq is a journalist. Ziaul Haq, another brother of him is a martyr of the Liberation War.
Throughout his fifty-five years long career in journalism, Waheedul served in a number of major English dailies of Bangladesh including the Daily Observer in the 60s and The Daily Star. He was also engaged as freelance contributor for newspapers like Bhorer Kagoj, Janakantha. He received the Ekushey Padak for music and Shadhinata Padak for culture posthumously in 2008 and 2010. He also taught at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) as a part-time teacher.
Waheedul was also a pioneer in spreading secular spirit in the country. During the Hindu-Muslim riots in the 50s, he was there beside the minorities and always resisted the communal force.
Although he was an ardent exponent of Tagore songs he was very reluctant to bring out an album by himself. Bengal Foundation released one of his solo albums.
Waheedul died on January 27, 2007 from pneumonia, lungs and kidney complications.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kajol’s short film Devi accused of plagiarism by film student
Threat of coronavirus hangs heavily over Rome Raphael spectacular
Sir Billy Connolly won’t perform live again
‘Holudboni’ releases in two cinemas
In Search of Celestial Light
Kanthashilon remembers Waheedul Haque
Katy Perry music video reveals she’s having a baby with Orlando Bloom
JRSP’s national convention begins


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft