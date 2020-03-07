Kanthashilon remembers Waheedul Haque



Waheedul Haque

With the slogan 'Manusher Cheye Boro Kichu Nai, Nohe Kichu Mohiyan', the memorial festival was inaugurated by noted thespian and elocutionist Syed Hasan Imam. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP was present in the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest. The inaugural ceremony was chaired by the president of Kanthashilon Golam Sarwar.

The event has been featuring a discussion focusing on the life and work of late Waheedul Haque. Freedom fighter and thespian M Hamid, thespian Mamunur Rashid, President of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Golam Quddus and secretary general of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation Kamal Bayezid, among others, are the discussants of the memorial festival.

Kanthashilon honoured thespian Ataur Rahman with Waheedul Haque Memorial Festival Award on the opening day. Recitation troupes-- Banhishikha, Muktadhara Sanskriti Charcha Kendra, Shongbrita, Satyen Sen Shilpi Gosthi and others performed on the opening day of the event.

Cultural personality, socio-political activist, journalist and musicologist Waheedul Haque was born on March 16, 1933 at Bhawal Monoharia village in Keraniganj, Dhaka. He is the founder of Chhayanaut (1961). He also founded Kanthashilon, Nalonda, Anandadhani, Fulki, Bratochari Samity, Bashanto Utsab Udjapon Parishad, Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilon Parishad. He was active in the film industry during the 60s and composed music for Indian movie 'Titash Ekti Nadir Naam' directed by Ritwik Ghatak.

Waheedul's father was a member of Bengal legislative assembly in 1946. His brother Rezaul Haq is a journalist. Ziaul Haq, another brother of him is a martyr of the Liberation War.

Throughout his fifty-five years long career in journalism, Waheedul served in a number of major English dailies of Bangladesh including the Daily Observer in the 60s and The Daily Star. He was also engaged as freelance contributor for newspapers like Bhorer Kagoj, Janakantha. He received the Ekushey Padak for music and Shadhinata Padak for culture posthumously in 2008 and 2010. He also taught at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) as a part-time teacher.

Waheedul was also a pioneer in spreading secular spirit in the country. During the Hindu-Muslim riots in the 50s, he was there beside the minorities and always resisted the communal force.

Although he was an ardent exponent of Tagore songs he was very reluctant to bring out an album by himself. Bengal Foundation released one of his solo albums.

Waheedul died on January 27, 2007 from pneumonia, lungs and kidney complications.















