

Scotland makes sanitary products free to women

The bill, known as The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill, asserts that "everyone in Scotland who needs to use period product" may obtain it free of charge. Specifically, the bill suggests a "period products scheme" for distributing the free products.

The scheme would involve the distribution of vouchers that can be exchanged for the available sanitary products. Vouchers will be given out freely to those who can provide sufficient proof of their identity. Individuals can obtain these sanitary products at various public places including community centers, youth clubs and pharmacies.









Source: www.jurist.org





