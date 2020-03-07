Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:29 PM
Home News

Spain coalition row highlights leftwing tussle over feminism

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Spain coalition row highlights leftwing tussle over feminism

Spain coalition row highlights leftwing tussle over feminism

MADRID, Mar 6:  A public spat within Spain's two coalition parties over plans to shake up rape laws has cast a spotlight on the struggle between them to lead the country's resurgent feminist movement.
The row comes ahead of International Women's Day when rallies will take place across Spain that will likely draw hundreds of thousands of people in a nation where surveys show most women between 15 and 29 now call themselves feminist.
The dispute centres on a new draft law presented Tuesday by Equality Minister Irene Montero of the hard-left Podemos, the junior partner in the governing coalition, which would qualify all non-consensual sex as rape.
The justice ministry, headed by Juan Carlos Campo of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists, quickly said the bill needed to be fine-tuned, angering Podemos leaders.
According to an internal ministry report, the draft law -- which faces months of debate in parliament -- includes "unnecessary duplicated regulations" and does not establish "sufficient mechanisms to ensure its application".
But Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, one of Sanchez's deputies and Montero's life partner, quickly hit back, saying on Wednesday there were "many frustrated sexists behind the technical excuses" to change the legislation.
And Pablo Echenique, another top Podemos member, also weighed in, saying: "It seems that when prestigious women draft a law, a macho man has to come and say: 'Don't worry, I will show you how we do things round here'."
Sanchez's righthand woman Adriana Lastra, the Socialist party's number two, sought to calm the spat by calling the bill a "victory".
"There are no sexist ministers, we have here a feminist government, from the first to the last," she added when asked about the Podemos comments.
The justice minister, meanwhile, said he simply wants all laws tabled by the government to be "as perfect as possible" while Iglesias said he had not singled out Campo with his comments.
The bickering has put the spotlight on the cracks in the minority coalition government, Spain's first such tie-up since it returned to democracy following dictator Francisco Franco's death in 1975.
And it has also drawn attention to the parties' "fight for the leadership" of Spain's feminist movement, said Cristina Monge, a sociology professor at the University of Zaragoza.
"The Socialist party boasts of being the governing party which knows how to legislate, and says Podemos are novices" while Podemos "accuses the Socialists of having less transformative ambition," she told AFP.
Both were speaking to their respective audiences with statements on the draft law to prevent "the other (party) from gaining voter share and thus power", she added.
Spain has regularly seen large rallies for gender equality over the past two years spurred by a range of issues, from violence against women to unequal pay -- and both Podemos and the Socialists have championed the cause of feminism.
After being sworn in for a second term in January, Sanchez appointed a 22-member cabinet which has an equal number of men and women, with women occupying key posts such as industry, foreign affairs and the economy.
And three of his four deputies are female.
Sanchez's government has in recent weeks appointed a woman to head Spain's oldest police force, the Guardia Civil, and another to run the secret service.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian gaming guru enters politics, but is he playing for the Kremlin?
Woman uses drone to look for son's body in Mexico's killing fields
Spain coalition row highlights leftwing tussle over feminism
On foot and at home, Boris Johnson's former rival bids for Londoners' votes
SpaceX announces partnership to send tourists to ISS
Pakistan struggles to combat devastating locust plague
Italy’s parents scramble after schools shut over virus
Meet the women who scavenge for gold at the top of the world


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft