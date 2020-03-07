Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 March, 2020, 10:28 PM
Home News

Italy’s parents scramble after schools shut over virus

Published : Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Italy’s parents scramble after schools shut over virus

Italy’s parents scramble after schools shut over virus

ROME, Mar 6: Only the footsteps of teachers and administrators echoed along the empty corridors of Rome's Julius Caesar high school on Thursday.
Closed as a coronavirus precaution along with Italy's other 58,000 nurseries, elementary schools, public and private universities, three young students sat on a low wall on a nearby side street, laughing as they tapped away at their phones.
Inside, in one of the empty auditoriums, a group of teachers and the school's principle huddled, trying to come up with an urgent long-distance learning scheme.
Classes were suspended for 8.5 million children and young people from Thursday until March 15, the first time some Italian schools have closed since World War II.
Paola Senese, the head principle, is trying to work out how to make sure everyone stays on schedule.
"We are trying to help teachers obtain information and advice," Senese told AFP after the meeting.
"We want to maintain a teaching link with the students."
Several teachers still turned up for work, not quite knowing how to respond to the government's decision on Wednesday to unveil a package of measures impacting almost every aspect of Italians' lives.
The government's other curbs on public life include a month-long ban on fan attendance at football matches and other sports events.
Italians have also been advised to end their custom of greeting each other with a peck on both cheeks -- and to stop shaking hands at business meeting and other more formal events.
To many, some of the measures seem comical, prompting plenty of social media chatter and viral spoof videos.
But the COVID-19 disease sweeping the European country of 60 million that sparked them remains no laughing matter.
Record toll
Italy has borne the brunt in Europe of the COVID-19 disease that has spread from China to more than 80 countries since the end last year,
Its death toll of 148 over just two weeks is the highest after China.
It has 3,858 total cases and 351 people receiving intensive care.
More worryingly for officials in Rome, the virus is only gaining strength, killing 41 people in a 24-hour span ending Thursday -- the highest single-day toll to date.
Some Italians sound like they no longer know what to think, expressing hope that the school closures and other protective public measures announced will work.
But they have their doubts.
"I've been told that these are the precautionary measures that will work to stem the epidemic's spread, said Roberta Pregolini a 43-year-old lawyer and mother of two young girls.
"Because obviously this creates problems for families where parents work," she stressed.
Pregolini said some families with working parents she knows were trying to share babysitters and take turns watching over their kids in groups.
"We try to help each other out," Pregolini said.
But Fabio Spampinato, a 12-year-old pupil, had a slightly different take on things.
"For students, it's nice," he said.




"You don't have to go to school, you have more free time -- so you can study more," he added after a moment's pause, nodding for emphasis.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian gaming guru enters politics, but is he playing for the Kremlin?
Woman uses drone to look for son's body in Mexico's killing fields
Spain coalition row highlights leftwing tussle over feminism
On foot and at home, Boris Johnson's former rival bids for Londoners' votes
SpaceX announces partnership to send tourists to ISS
Pakistan struggles to combat devastating locust plague
Italy’s parents scramble after schools shut over virus
Meet the women who scavenge for gold at the top of the world


Latest News
Clinton says Monica affair was to ‘manage anxieties’
Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 145
Mujib Year: No foreign guest cancels travel, says FM
Avoid mass transports to escape coronavirus infection: IEDCR
IU Bangabandhu Parishad gets body
Historic March 7 observed with great enthusiasm
PM joins Joy Bangla Concert
Two motorbike riders killed being hit by ambulance
Satkhira BCL clash leaves 5 injured, 11 arrested
Pakistan's 'biggest feminist' under fire after sexist tirade
Most Read News
Islamic parties to form human chain Mar 12
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Dy Secy found dead at his house
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters
Rape attempt: Accused beaten dead in Jhenidah
New syllabus to abolish group system: Dipu Moni
Magnifying the streams of inner thought
Nation to observe historic March 7 Saturday
Bridal boats capsize:One killed, 30 missing
Man held with 12 gold bars in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft