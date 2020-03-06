HC rejects Minni’s plea to transfer Rifat murder case





The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order as petition was not moved properly.









Senior lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Makkia Fatema Islam stood for Minni while Deputy Attorney General FR Khan and Assistant Attorney General Kazi Mahmudul Islam Ratan represented the state.

Advocate Makkia Fatima Islam said, "We have decided to take back the petition as the HC bench was reluctant to transfer the case from the Barguna court.

On February 9 Minni filed an application to transfer the case to a Dhaka court, saying that the Barguna court is not holding the trial in a fair manner.

On January 1 this year, Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Barguna District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against the 10 adult accused. Later, a juvenile court in Barguna indicted 14 juveniles in the murder case. The High Court (HC) on Thursday rejected a petition filed by Ayesha Siddika Minni, seeking transfer of the case for killing her husband Rifat Sharif to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court from Barguna court.The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order as petition was not moved properly.Senior lawyers ZI Khan Panna and Makkia Fatema Islam stood for Minni while Deputy Attorney General FR Khan and Assistant Attorney General Kazi Mahmudul Islam Ratan represented the state.Advocate Makkia Fatima Islam said, "We have decided to take back the petition as the HC bench was reluctant to transfer the case from the Barguna court.On February 9 Minni filed an application to transfer the case to a Dhaka court, saying that the Barguna court is not holding the trial in a fair manner.On January 1 this year, Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Barguna District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against the 10 adult accused. Later, a juvenile court in Barguna indicted 14 juveniles in the murder case.