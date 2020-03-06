After Cumilla, BAPEX finds new gas field in Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) has announced the discovery of a new gas field in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria, a day after finding another gas reserve in Cumilla.

Engineer Syed Mohammad Kabir, a project director, said the primary digging work of the gas field under Srikail East-1 gas field was completed on Wednesday evening.

Thirteen million cubic feet gas can be produced from the gas field per day. Once produced, it will be added to the national grid, Kabir said.

Primary experimental work began on Tuesday and the authorities concerned said gas can be lifted from 3,054 to 3,082 metres below the surface.












