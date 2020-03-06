I have nothing to do with rise, fall of capital markets, says minister





Mustafa Kamal while addressing as chief guest at the 'Bangladesh Economic Conference 2020' at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Karwan Bazar on Thursday.

The conference was organized by the daily Banik Barta and City Bank.

Prime Minister's Investment and Private Sector Adviser Salman F Rahman was present as the special guest at the inaugural session of the day-long conference. CPD trustee board chairman Rehman Sobhan, former caretaker government adviser AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former governor of Bangladesh Bank Salehuddin Ahmed, Banik Barta editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud and City Bank Managing Director Masrur Arefin spoke at the event.

The Finance Minister said many developed countries including the US control interest rates. The government will also not do it for lifetime loans. When the market is stable, it will be left on the market.









Stating that interest rates have to be lowered, he said that interest rates have to be lowered for economic development. If the situation or market is normal, then it will also be taken up. Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal expressed optimism that 30 million people will be employed in the 100 special economic zones.

The Finance Minister said, "There are many countries in the world, where the contribution of employment and manufacturing sector is very low. But their economy is growing as they have other sectors."

He said, "We're going there. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in every meeting that there is no need to make jobs difficult. Everyone will get a job. Special plans are being made for jobs and there will be jobs for two to three million people." Kamal said, "Savings services are like putting money under the pillow. They have no versatile use. They don't even come into our mainstream economy. How to bring them in? - With those systems, we didn't want to do anything openly."

