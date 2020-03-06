Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020
Front Page

‘Men need to be sensitive to women’s struggle for emancipation’

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Noted economist Dr Selim Jahan on Thursday said women's emancipation and progress was not possible without changing the mindset of men.
"At first men need to realize their female counterparts' status. They must realize that suppression on women not only causes harm to the women but also to men," Dr Selim, also former Director, Human Development Report Office and Poverty Division, UNDP New York, USA said at a celebration programme marking International Women's Day 2020 organized  by Department of Women and Gender Studies in association with UNDP, at the Prof Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium in the Faculty of Social Science of University of Dhaka.
He also presented a paper 'Nari Manai
Anari Noy' in which he said man must realize that his muscle power is not his real power rather his sensitivity, conscious and the analytical ability are his real power and strength.
Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, inaugurated the programme as chief guest. He said that the country's various discriminatory laws and acts should be amended to uphold women's status and development.
Dr Sanzida Akhtar, Chairperson and Associate Professor of  Development and Women Gender Studies, presided over the programme. She said the Department focuses on the changing directions of feminism.
Prof Dr Sadeka Halim, Dean of the Faculty of Social Science, said economic equality is not enough for women, they need social equality and safety too for ensuring their true empowerment.
She said multiple violence against women and girl child have increased alarmingly due to this social inequality so at first people from all sections should work together to remove the existing discrimination from the social life including from within families.
Abdul Mannan, National Project Director, Livelihood Improvement of Urban Poor Communities Project of LGD said they are empowering urban marginal women by providing various trainings and stipends.  
There was also a celebration of the 25th- year of the book, 'Women and Policies Worldwide' edited by Najma Chowdhury and Barbara J Nelson.  


