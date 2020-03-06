Kuwait-bound Bangladeshis to get coronavirus clearance from tomorrow





Abdul Kalam Azad, the head of the Directorate General of Health Services, announced the decision after a meeting of a national committee at the Institute of Public Health Nutrition in Dhaka.

The travellers will undergo screening at the institute in the capital's Mohakhali, he said.

It was the first meeting of the committee on coordination of efforts to prevent a possible outbreak of COVID-19, an illness caused by the virus.

"We will conduct their clinical examination and record their recent history. If they show no symptoms of coronavirus, we will give them the certificate," Azad said.

The travellers will need to show their passports and plane tickets and photocopies of the tickets for the screening, he said.

In a move aimed at controlling the rapid spread of the disease at home, Kuwait's civil aviation authority said on Tuesday

passengers from 10 nations, including Bangladesh, must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus-free.

On Wednesday, the embassy handed all visa applicants a form for coronavirus test, but the IEDCR said it received no instructions on conducting the tests on people who do not show symptoms.

Hundreds of Bangladeshis, mostly migrant workers who returned home on holidays, demonstrated outside the IEDCR at Mohakhali on Thursday against its refusal to test and certify them.

One of them, Zahangir Hossain, told bdnews24.com he would suffer a loss of at least Tk 40,000 if his ticket is cancelled due to a delay in getting the certificate.

At least 1,000 Bangladeshis travel to Kuwait daily by direct and indirect flights, according to the expatriates.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director at the IEDCR, said its duty was "to conduct surveillance and detect coronavirus patients". "A person showing no symptoms does not need coronavirus test," she added. She later attended the national committee

meeting. -bdnews24.com

























Starting from Saturday, the authorities will start giving health clearance for the coronavirus to Bangladeshi passengers bound for Kuwait.Abdul Kalam Azad, the head of the Directorate General of Health Services, announced the decision after a meeting of a national committee at the Institute of Public Health Nutrition in Dhaka.The travellers will undergo screening at the institute in the capital's Mohakhali, he said.It was the first meeting of the committee on coordination of efforts to prevent a possible outbreak of COVID-19, an illness caused by the virus."We will conduct their clinical examination and record their recent history. If they show no symptoms of coronavirus, we will give them the certificate," Azad said.The travellers will need to show their passports and plane tickets and photocopies of the tickets for the screening, he said.In a move aimed at controlling the rapid spread of the disease at home, Kuwait's civil aviation authority said on Tuesdaypassengers from 10 nations, including Bangladesh, must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus-free.On Wednesday, the embassy handed all visa applicants a form for coronavirus test, but the IEDCR said it received no instructions on conducting the tests on people who do not show symptoms.Hundreds of Bangladeshis, mostly migrant workers who returned home on holidays, demonstrated outside the IEDCR at Mohakhali on Thursday against its refusal to test and certify them.One of them, Zahangir Hossain, told bdnews24.com he would suffer a loss of at least Tk 40,000 if his ticket is cancelled due to a delay in getting the certificate.At least 1,000 Bangladeshis travel to Kuwait daily by direct and indirect flights, according to the expatriates.Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director at the IEDCR, said its duty was "to conduct surveillance and detect coronavirus patients". "A person showing no symptoms does not need coronavirus test," she added. She later attended the national committeemeeting. -bdnews24.com