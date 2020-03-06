Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:18 AM
Home Front Page

Kuwait-bound Bangladeshis to get coronavirus clearance from tomorrow

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Starting from Saturday, the authorities will start giving health clearance for the coronavirus to Bangladeshi passengers bound for Kuwait.
Abdul Kalam Azad, the head of the Directorate General of Health Services, announced the decision after a meeting of a national committee at the Institute of Public Health Nutrition in Dhaka.
The travellers will undergo screening at the institute in the capital's Mohakhali, he said.
It was the first meeting of the committee on coordination of efforts to prevent a possible outbreak of COVID-19, an illness caused by the virus.
"We will conduct their clinical examination and record their recent history. If they show no symptoms of coronavirus, we will give them the certificate," Azad said.
The travellers will need to show their passports and plane tickets and photocopies of the tickets for the screening, he said.
In a move aimed at controlling the rapid spread of the disease at home, Kuwait's civil aviation authority said on Tuesday
passengers from 10 nations, including Bangladesh, must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus-free.
On Wednesday, the embassy handed all visa applicants a form for coronavirus test, but the IEDCR said it received no instructions on conducting the tests on people who do not show symptoms.
Hundreds of Bangladeshis, mostly migrant workers who returned home on holidays, demonstrated outside the IEDCR at Mohakhali on Thursday against its refusal to test and certify them.
One of them, Zahangir Hossain, told bdnews24.com he would suffer a loss of at least Tk 40,000 if his ticket is cancelled due to a delay in getting the certificate.
At least 1,000 Bangladeshis travel to Kuwait daily by direct and indirect flights, according to the expatriates.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director at the IEDCR, said its duty was "to conduct surveillance and detect coronavirus patients". "A person showing no symptoms does not need coronavirus test," she added. She later attended the national committee
meeting.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
I have nothing to do with rise, fall of capital markets, says minister
‘Men need to be sensitive to women’s struggle for emancipation’
Kuwait-bound Bangladeshis to get coronavirus clearance from tomorrow
South Asia risks coronavirus spread as India cases spike
HC wants to know steps taken to prevent coronavirus
Mashrafe gives up ODI captaincy
Modi confirms Dhaka visit
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft