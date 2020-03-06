HC wants to know steps taken to prevent coronavirus





The court asked the Health Ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take necessary preparations including ensuring separate cabins for the patients at all government and private hospitals.

The Director General of DGHS has been asked to say whether the government has provided adequate equipment to prevent coronavirus outbreak and test people for it at the ports in the country.

The court asked Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Abdullah-Al-Mahmud Bashar to collect information from the DGHS and submit before the court by Monday.

An HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order as Suo Motu after a Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan drew the attention on the matter published in newspaper.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has infected more than 94,250 people globally and caused 3,286 deaths.

On Thursday, China reported 160 new cases in an outbreak of the coronavirus. Another 32 deaths were reported in mainland China, where the epidemic has been concentrated.

South Korea reported 145 new cases of infection, bringing its total to 5,766. It also confirmed 35 deaths so far.

In last 24 hours, the USA and Australia reported two more cases of infection each.

















The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the government to inform it about the steps taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.The court asked the Health Ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take necessary preparations including ensuring separate cabins for the patients at all government and private hospitals.The Director General of DGHS has been asked to say whether the government has provided adequate equipment to prevent coronavirus outbreak and test people for it at the ports in the country.The court asked Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Abdullah-Al-Mahmud Bashar to collect information from the DGHS and submit before the court by Monday.An HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order as Suo Motu after a Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan drew the attention on the matter published in newspaper.Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan, has infected more than 94,250 people globally and caused 3,286 deaths.On Thursday, China reported 160 new cases in an outbreak of the coronavirus. Another 32 deaths were reported in mainland China, where the epidemic has been concentrated.South Korea reported 145 new cases of infection, bringing its total to 5,766. It also confirmed 35 deaths so far.In last 24 hours, the USA and Australia reported two more cases of infection each.