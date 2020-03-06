

Mashrafe gives up ODI captaincy

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza called it a day as the Captain of Bangladesh National Cricket team. As expected, he announced his retirement on Thursday in a press conference at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium ahead of the last match of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.The BCB high-ups recently declared that they will be going for a new ODI captain after the Zimbabwe tour. Showing respect to the BCB's decision, Mashrafe decided to step down. He informed the media that he had taken the decision discussing with the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon.He thanked the Bangladesh Cricket Board for reposing faith on him for a long time. He also thanked his teammates, team management, selectors, board authorities andstaff. He also showed respect to the coaches he worked with. Mash expressed his thanks to selectors and media persons as well. He termed his supporters as 'the heart of Bangladesh cricket.'Mashrafe led Bangladesh in 87 ODIs and came out victorious 47 times. He also captained Tigers in T20i 28 matches, of which the team won 10 times. Bangladesh played one Test under him, which he won. DETAILS ON PAGE 10