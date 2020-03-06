Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:17 AM
Home Front Page

Modi confirms Dhaka visit

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Modi confirms Dhaka visit

Modi confirms Dhaka visit

NEW DELHI, Mar 5: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to attend the "Mujib Borsho" celebration on March 17 and there will be a bilateral component, an official said on Thursday.
"Prime Minister (Modi) will visit Dhaka to attend the Mujib Borsho celebration on March 17…We will share more details on the visit in due course," said spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar on Thursday.
Kumar said the invitation to Modi to attend the launch of the 'Mujib Borsho' celebration was extended by Sheikh Hasina during her visit to Delhi in October last year.
"Our Prime Minister has accepted the invitation and he will undertake the visit to Bangladesh," he said at the weekly media briefing.
The spokesperson's announcement came after the recent Dhaka visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. During Shringla's two-day Dhaka tour, he met the top leadership of the country.
Apart from this, the MEA spokesperson gave details on the postponement of Modi's upcoming Brussels visit for the India-EU Summit, which has been deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Prime Minister Modi was supposed to visit Brussels to attend the India-EU Summit, an annual event aimed at expanding the strategic partnership later this month.     -BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
I have nothing to do with rise, fall of capital markets, says minister
â€˜Men need to be sensitive to womenâ€™s struggle for emancipationâ€™
Kuwait-bound Bangladeshis to get coronavirus clearance from tomorrow
South Asia risks coronavirus spread as India cases spike
HC wants to know steps taken to prevent coronavirus
Mashrafe gives up ODI captaincy
Modi confirms Dhaka visit
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hands over two motorized wheelchairs to war-wounded freedom fighters


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Bâ€™baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modiâ€™s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft