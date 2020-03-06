Coronavirus could cost airlines $113b in revenue





The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated revenue losses to airlines' passenger business of between $63 billion and $113 billion -- with the higher figure for a scenario where the virus spreads more widely.

The more dire prediction amounts to a 19 percent loss in worldwide passenger revenues, IATA said. "Financially, that would be on a scale equivalent to what the industry experienced in the global financial crisis," said a statement from the group.

It was a far bleaker assessment than two weeks ago, when IATA forecast revenue losses would come in at $29.3 billion. But since then the virus has spread rapidly outside China, where it first emerged late last year, and has now reached some 80 countries and territories. More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide.

An earlier estimate just two weeks ago put the potential cost of the downturn in travel at less than $30 billion. That was before the number of cases outside China skyrocketed, taking the total to nearly 100,000. So far, more than 3,200 people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"This is a very serious cash flow shock," said Brian Pearce, the IATA's chief economist. "We are seeing this serious decline in bookings and revenues outside the Asia-Pacific now that it (the virus) has spread more widely."

He said a more conservative estimate, with limited spread of the disease, would result in an 11% decline in passenger revenues, or $63 billion. The estimates also were based on the assumption that the industry will recover to normal by the late summer or early fall, he said.

Airlines are getting some relief from lower oil prices: U.S. benchmark crude has fallen from about $60 per barrel at the start of the year to about $47 per barrel now. They also are cutting costs by cutting jobs, asking employees to take unpaid leaves and operating far fewer flights.

But that also leaves many at risk of losing access to slots at airports that require them to use them at least 80% of the time. Airlines got waivers for such requirements during the financial crisis of 2008-2009, the last time conditions were so bad, and some countries already have granted waivers this year.

The IATA and other industry groups hope to get support on easing slot rules, help from tax breaks and reductions of landing and other fees and also are working to draw up guidelines for handling

infectious diseases, said Anthony Concil, the IATA's vice president for corporate communications. The IATA officials said the consensus of medical experts was that air travel remains relatively safe and that there are no known cases of passengers spreading the virus while on aircraft.









Procedures for handling travelers and dealing with suspected cases of the illness, are generally "reasonable and appropriate and we don't see a need for massive change," said David Powell, the IATA's medical adviser. "This is the message we're anxious to get across, that it is not really risky in the airplane environment," he said.

-AFP



