TICFA meet focuses on more cooperation between BD, US





The Secretary said at a 5th TICFA meeting with US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia at a hotel in the capital on Thursday. Earl R Miller, US ambassador in Bangladesh and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Uddin led Bangladesh and while Christopher Wilson led US Trade Representative.

The Secretary said that the private sector in Bangladesh is extremely optimistic about the progress of the fifth TICFA meeting. In the present context, the meeting will play important role in the next time.

Zafor said that the government has emphasized on restoring the GSP facilities, in addition to securing duty-free market access for Bangladeshi products to the US market.

He said that The TICFA meeting between Bangladesh and the United States discussed the need to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The US assured Bangladesh of assistance in "Capacity Building" to enhance trade and customs capability.

Bangladesh seeks cooperation from the largest trade partner of the United States through TICFA to overcome the challenges facing Bangladesh in the transition from the latest less development country (LDC) and to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), he added.

On the other hand, the US side bring issues like cotton export, labor trade union rights, foreign investment in insurance sector and subsidy on rice export.

Following the twin industrial disasters of Tazreen fire and Rana Plaza collapse, the US on June 27 suspended Bangladesh's GSP status, which provided duty-free access to 97 percent of the country's export items, although it didn't cover garment export.









The meeting sources, Bangladesh is not going to allow US cotton import without fumigation, considering its impact on agriculture and environment.

Officials at the commerce ministry said Bangladesh has to do the fumigation as it has a legal obligation.

In this meeting, Bangladesh has six agenda including graduation support as the new one.

Dhaka asked for preferential market access, assistance for Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), US investment, technology transfer and trade-related capacity building, responsible business conduct and ethical buying practices. Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafor Uddin said that the objective of Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) was to increase trade and investment cooperation between Bangladesh and the US but the progress is not as expected.The Secretary said at a 5th TICFA meeting with US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia at a hotel in the capital on Thursday. Earl R Miller, US ambassador in Bangladesh and other senior officials were present in the meeting.Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Uddin led Bangladesh and while Christopher Wilson led US Trade Representative.The Secretary said that the private sector in Bangladesh is extremely optimistic about the progress of the fifth TICFA meeting. In the present context, the meeting will play important role in the next time.Zafor said that the government has emphasized on restoring the GSP facilities, in addition to securing duty-free market access for Bangladeshi products to the US market.He said that The TICFA meeting between Bangladesh and the United States discussed the need to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The US assured Bangladesh of assistance in "Capacity Building" to enhance trade and customs capability.Bangladesh seeks cooperation from the largest trade partner of the United States through TICFA to overcome the challenges facing Bangladesh in the transition from the latest less development country (LDC) and to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), he added.On the other hand, the US side bring issues like cotton export, labor trade union rights, foreign investment in insurance sector and subsidy on rice export.Following the twin industrial disasters of Tazreen fire and Rana Plaza collapse, the US on June 27 suspended Bangladesh's GSP status, which provided duty-free access to 97 percent of the country's export items, although it didn't cover garment export.The meeting sources, Bangladesh is not going to allow US cotton import without fumigation, considering its impact on agriculture and environment.Officials at the commerce ministry said Bangladesh has to do the fumigation as it has a legal obligation.In this meeting, Bangladesh has six agenda including graduation support as the new one.Dhaka asked for preferential market access, assistance for Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), US investment, technology transfer and trade-related capacity building, responsible business conduct and ethical buying practices.