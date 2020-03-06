EC to fine malefactors Tk 100,000 in by-polls





The EC warned that political parties and individuals found involved in violating electoral laws in the three by-polls or on behalf of any candidates would be fined a maximum of Tk 100,000.

The EC has issued a circular asking to form 'Election Investigation Committees' for the three parliamentary by-elections. The circular was signed by EC Senior Assistant Secretary Biplob Devnath.

Three separate electoral enquiry committees have been formed for the by-polls. Anyone can submit written complaints before the enquiry committees which will be acted upon.

The circular stated that if anyone is found showing muscle power, engaged in propaganda, publishing fake information and creating obstacle in the conduct of the polls, the committee will investigate the matter and fine the person a maximum of Tk one lakh.

If any irregularity occurs before the polls, the electoral enquiry committee will investigate the matter and submit the report before the EC by three days, it also stated.

After getting the probe report, the EC will order the concerned individual and political party for obeying the EC's instructions. If they do not obey the directions or instructions, then the EC will take stern action against them fining a minimum of Tk 20,000 to a maximum of Tk 100,000.

The electoral enquiry committees can take legal action against those who violate the electoral laws in the three city polls.



























The Election Commission has decided to impose a maximum fine of Tk one lakh on those found involved in irregularities or violating the electoral code of conduct in the upcoming Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 by-polls slated for March 21.The EC warned that political parties and individuals found involved in violating electoral laws in the three by-polls or on behalf of any candidates would be fined a maximum of Tk 100,000.The EC has issued a circular asking to form 'Election Investigation Committees' for the three parliamentary by-elections. The circular was signed by EC Senior Assistant Secretary Biplob Devnath.Three separate electoral enquiry committees have been formed for the by-polls. Anyone can submit written complaints before the enquiry committees which will be acted upon.The circular stated that if anyone is found showing muscle power, engaged in propaganda, publishing fake information and creating obstacle in the conduct of the polls, the committee will investigate the matter and fine the person a maximum of Tk one lakh.If any irregularity occurs before the polls, the electoral enquiry committee will investigate the matter and submit the report before the EC by three days, it also stated.After getting the probe report, the EC will order the concerned individual and political party for obeying the EC's instructions. If they do not obey the directions or instructions, then the EC will take stern action against them fining a minimum of Tk 20,000 to a maximum of Tk 100,000.The electoral enquiry committees can take legal action against those who violate the electoral laws in the three city polls.