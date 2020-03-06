Court orders to publish newspaper ad asking RAJUK ex-chair to appear





Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the senior special judge's court passed the order on Thursday.

On February 11, the same court issued arrest warrant against Humayun in the case.

The FR Tower in the capital's Banani caught fire on March 28 last year, leaving 27 people killed and 73 others injured.

On October 29 in 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted charge sheet against five people including Humayun Khadem in a case filed over forgery in the design of FR Tower.

During investigation, the anti-graft body found that the 23-storey FR Tower had narrow exit points and staircases, and no fire alarm, while the fire exits were blocked.

























A Dhaka court directed authorities concerned to publish an advertisement in two national dailies asking Humayun Khadem, former chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakkha (RAJUK), to appear before it in a case filed over forgery in the design of FR Tower in the capital's Banani area.Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the senior special judge's court passed the order on Thursday.On February 11, the same court issued arrest warrant against Humayun in the case.The FR Tower in the capital's Banani caught fire on March 28 last year, leaving 27 people killed and 73 others injured.On October 29 in 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted charge sheet against five people including Humayun Khadem in a case filed over forgery in the design of FR Tower.During investigation, the anti-graft body found that the 23-storey FR Tower had narrow exit points and staircases, and no fire alarm, while the fire exits were blocked.