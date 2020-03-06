BNP out to create chaos centring Mujib Year: Quader





"BNP is now doing 'issue-based' politics after losing public support and failing in election as well as movement. If anything occurs in the country, they want to make it an issue to wage movement," he said.

He was addressing a press conference after holding a view-exchange with Dhaka City South unit of AL ahead of Mujib Year at the party president's Dhanmondi political office here.

"BNP can never tolerate Bangabandhu, because its founder Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind of the homicide of Bangabandhu. Now they want to hinder the 'Mujib Year' programmes marking celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by any means making Indian Prime Minister 'Narendra Modi's Dhaka visit as an issue, he said.

Awami League Advisory Council member and Prime Minister's Political Affairs Adviser HT Imam, AL Presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, General Secretary Humayun Kabir, Jubo Mahila League President Najma Akhter and General Secretary Apu Ukil were present on the occasion.

The road transport and bridges minister said the government has all-out preparations for the celebration of Mujib Year marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Quader said those who became leaders of BNP after its formation were the masterminds of Bangabandhu assassination and that is why BNP could not accept the father of the nation.

But BNP could not tarnish the achievements of Bangabandhu after doing all sorts of conspiracy, he added.

Asked about the recent drives against wrongdoings, he said the government did not hesitate to take actions against wrongdoers whether they are party member or not.

He said none will go unpunished doing misdeeds as the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is very strict to this end. Replying to another question, the minister said the AL government believes in independence of judiciary and rule of law.

Transferring of judges is completely a matter of the judiciary and the Law Ministry, he said adding that if there could have any misunderstanding between the judiciary and the law ministry, they would resolve it.

He said some opportunists intruded into Awami League but no wrongdoers will be spared.

Quader said they discussed the upcoming by-election in Dhaka-10 constituency in the meeting.



















