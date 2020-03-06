Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:17 AM
Home Business

Mexican pvt sector pitches $92b in energy investment

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

MEXICO CITY, March 5: Mexico's private sector has drawn up a broad package of proposed energy investments for the government worth almost $92 billion, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, providing a potential lift to the country's misfiring economy.
With 275 projects from 2020 to 2024 encompassing everything from power generation, storage and transportation to exploration and production of natural gas, the 1.787 trillion peso ($91.5 billion) package could significantly influence the government's national energy plan, which is due to be presented soon.




The projects sketched out were the product of discussions between Mexico's business coordinating council (CCE) and dozens of energy companies, including Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L), Mexico's IEnova (IENOVA.MX), a unit of US firm Sempra Energy (SRE.N), France's Engie SA (ENGIE.PA) and Italy's Enel SpA (ENEI.MI), the document showed.
Under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico has pursued a more statist approach to the energy sector, but some members of his administration believe attracting more private capital is vital for lifting growth.
CCE President Carlos Salazar and Antonio del Valle, head of the Mexican Business Council (CMN), submitted the investment plan on Monday to Alfonso Romo, chief of staff to Lopez Obrador, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Energy Minister Rocio Nahle told Reuters she would be analyzing the private sector plan with Lopez Obrador in the coming days. The projects are due to be privately funded.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican pvt sector pitches $92b in energy investment
Gold steadies in London
Palm oil surges in Malaysia
Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019
United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak
British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
OPEC backing big oil output cut, but awaits Russian support
China's top gas importer declares force majeure on imports


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft