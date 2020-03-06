Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:17 AM
Gold steadies in London

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

LONDON, March 5: Gold was little changed on Wednesday, a day after its biggest per centage gain since June 2016 on the US Federal Reserve's surprise rate cut, as traders awaited further direction from other major central banks and governments.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to $1,641.05 per ounce at 1326 GMT, while US gold futures slipped 0.1pc to $1,642.10. Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.9pc to $2,454.27 per ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $874.57. Silver fell 0.1pc to $17.17 an ounce.    -Reuters


