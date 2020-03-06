Palm oil surges in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday as buyers stocked up ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan and expectations of 2019-20 production falling also boosted prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 123 ringgit, or 5.17pc, to 2,500 ringgit ($598.37), its highest level since February 25.

The market will remain supported until the next supply and demand data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board due on March 10, Paramalingam said. -Reuters

















