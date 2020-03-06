Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019





Since 2016, Etihad has lost a total of $5.62 billion as its strategy of aggressively buying stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia to compete against Dubai-based Emirates and fellow rival Qatar Airways exposed the company to major losses.

The company has since started to claw its way out of financial trouble. In February, Etihad announced it would sell 38 aircraft to an investment firm and a leasing company in a deal valued at $1 billion. Etihad said that revenue would be reflected in its 2020 results.

"There's still some way to go but progress made in 2019, and cumulatively since 2017, has instilled in us a renewed vigour and determination to push ahead and implement the changes needed to continue this positive trajectory," Etihad CEO Tony Douglas said in a statement.

By comparison, Etihad lost $1.28 billion in 2018. Etihad reported losses of $1.52 billion for 2017 and $1.95 billion in 2016.

Etihad reported revenues of $5.6 billion, compared to $5.9 billion in 2018. It carried 17.5 million passengers last year, down from 17.8 million in 2018. It attributed the lower revenues to cutting back on routes as part of its restructuring plans. -AP

























