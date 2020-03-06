Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:17 AM
Home Business

Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

DUBAI, March 5: Abu Dhabi's long-troubled national carrier Etihad on Thursday reported losses of $870 million in 2019 after losing billions in recent years, calling the result "encouraging."
Since 2016, Etihad has lost a total of $5.62 billion as its strategy of aggressively buying stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia to compete against Dubai-based Emirates and fellow rival Qatar Airways exposed the company to major losses.
The company has since started to claw its way out of financial trouble. In February, Etihad announced it would sell 38 aircraft to an investment firm and a leasing company in a deal valued at $1 billion. Etihad said that revenue would be reflected in its 2020 results.
"There's still some way to go but progress made in 2019, and cumulatively since 2017, has instilled in us a renewed vigour and determination to push ahead and implement the changes needed to continue this positive trajectory," Etihad CEO Tony Douglas said in a statement.
By comparison, Etihad lost $1.28 billion in 2018. Etihad reported losses of $1.52 billion for 2017 and $1.95 billion in 2016.
Etihad reported revenues of $5.6 billion, compared to $5.9 billion in 2018. It carried 17.5 million passengers last year, down from 17.8 million in 2018. It attributed the lower revenues to cutting back on routes as part of its restructuring plans.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican pvt sector pitches $92b in energy investment
Gold steadies in London
Palm oil surges in Malaysia
Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019
United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak
British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
OPEC backing big oil output cut, but awaits Russian support
China's top gas importer declares force majeure on imports


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft