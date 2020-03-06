Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:16 AM
China's top gas importer declares force majeure on imports

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020

SINGAPORE, March 5: China's top gas importer PetroChina has declared force majeure on natural gas imports, including on liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments and on gas imported via pipelines, following the coronavirus outbreak, four industry sources told Reuters.
The company issued the force majeure notice to suppliers of piped gas and also to at least one LNG supplier, though details of the force majeure notice could not immediately be confirmed.
PetroChina did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for state firm KazTransGas which handles gas exports had no immediate comment.
PetroChina meets 40per cent of its total gas needs through imports and about 70per cent of imports are through pipeline gas from central Asia, Myanmar and Russia while the rest are through LNG, one of the sources said.
"The supply cuts will fall on suppliers proportionately but LNG suppliers will have a lesser impact versus those on piped gas", said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
It was not immediately clear what volumes PetroChina had declared force majeure on or the time period the notice covers.
But one major LNG supplier to the Chinese company told Reuters that PetroChina had requested some cargoes be deferred to the third quarter instead.    -Reuters


