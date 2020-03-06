IBBL receives award for excellent stall design at US trade show





Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has received award for "Excellence in Stall Design" at the US Trade Show-2020 organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh in the city recently, says a press release.Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO received the award accompanied by Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director and Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL in a colourful event.Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, JoAnne Wagner, Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Dhaka and Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh earlier inaugurated the IBBL stall on 27th February.Earl R. Miller, US Ambassador to Bangladesh praised on the aesthetic design of IBBL stall after visiting it on 29 February.78 stalls of different related to US companies displayed their products and services in the show at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.