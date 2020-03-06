Business Events

Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:16 AM
Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) Chairman Tapan Kanti Ghosh (3rd from left) flanked by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam , Chittagong Divisional Commissioner ABM Azad, Customs, Excise and VAT Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Huq, speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on the role of BTTC for protection of country's industries at the World Trade Centre in Chittagong on Wednesday. CCCI and BTTC jointly organized the seminar.



Bank Asia Ltd Chairman A Rouf Chowdhury (Chief Guest) along with Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD) Training and Development Consultant Md. Abdul Matin along with the bank officials and 46 recipients of awards, poses at the concluding ceremony of the 53rd Foundation Training Course held at BAITD, Lalmatia, Dhaka on Wednesday.




Summit Power Ltd Managing Director Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Abdul Wadud, Summit Gazipur II Power Ltd Managing Director Engr Md Mozammel Hossain and Navana Group Director Shahedul Islam, Navana Petroleum Ltd Country Director Kazi Amirul Hoque Shiblee in presence of officials of both organizations, signing an agreement at Summit Centre, Dhaka on Wednesday. Under the agreement Navana Petroleum Ltd will supply lubricants to 5 power plants (total 630 MW) of Summit Power Ltd. Navana Petroleum Ltd is an authorised distributor of Chevron Lubricants in Bangladesh.







City Bank Ltd Head of Digital Financial Services Md. Zafrul Hasan and ClassTune Founder and CEO Russell T Ahmed shaking hands in presence of their colleagues, at an agreement signing ceremony held at City Bank Head office in the city recently. City Bank signed this agreement with ClassTune to implement digital payment collection platform for schools and colleges across Bangladesh.


