Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:16 AM
Home Business

Indian poultry firm to invest in BD, Lanka

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

CHENNAI, March 5: India's largest poultry enterprise Suguna is to invest around $67.2 million in India, Bangladesh and Kenya. The proposed investment will be backed by International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Coimbatore-based Suguna is one of the leading poultry integrators in India with operations covering all areas of the poultry sector.
Suguna's fully integrated operations cover broiler and layer farming, hatcheries, feed mills, and processing plants across 20 Indian states and one union territory, and have an overseas presence in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Kenya.
The main operating company under SHPL is Suguna Foods Private Limited (SFPL) in India, which generates over 97 per cent of the group's revenues. Suguna is planning capacity expansion, including the construction of poultry infrastructure including a hatchery, processing plant, poultry environment-controlled shed, premix plant, and related poultry assets, as well as incremental working capital financing, through a $42.9 million investment at SFPL in India to further expand its operations in northern and eastern India, primarily in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and the construction of feed mills, breeders.
The company is also planning hatcheries in Bangladesh and Kenya through a $15.9 million investment in Suguna Food and Feeds Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd. (SFFBPL) in Bangladesh and a $8.4 million investment in Suguna Poultry (Kenya) Limited (SPKL) in Kenya in order to capitalise on the growing economy and expanding poultry sector in both the countries,.
IFC support will include a loan of up to $15 million and an INR denominated non-vonvertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 180 crore (approximately $25 million) to SFPL in India;




The most significant, expected project-level outcome is the impact on the incomes of poultry farmers who participate in Suguna's outgrower (contract farming) model or use the group's inputs for independent poultry production, said the World Bank's investment arm.

-Business Standard (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican pvt sector pitches $92b in energy investment
Gold steadies in London
Palm oil surges in Malaysia
Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019
United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak
British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
OPEC backing big oil output cut, but awaits Russian support
China's top gas importer declares force majeure on imports


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft