Apple, Netflix pull out Texas festival amid coronavirus outbreak

March 5: Apple Inc and Netflix Inc said they were pulling out of the South by Southwest music and tech festival to be held later this month, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The US death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency amid the nation's largest outbreak.

Facebook Inc had said earlier this week it would not participate in the festival.

Representatives of the event did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Organizers of the South by Southwest music and tech festival, set to be held in Austin, Texas, had said last month the event would proceed as planned despite "a handful" of cancellations related to the virus. -Reuters





