|
Virus-hit China's jobseekers cast uneasy eye on opportunities
|
BEIJING, March 5: China's job market is showing signs of recovery as firms resume operations and an easing of measures to contain a coronavirus allow hundreds of millions of people to leave their hometowns for big cities in search of work.
Twenty-one of mainland China's 31 regions have lowered emergency response levels on the flu-like epidemic, allowing greater movement of people and goods and a recovery in business activity.
-Reuters