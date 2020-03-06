Uttara Bank opens Bangabandhu Corner at Head Office

Uttara Bank Limited inaugurated the 'Bangabandhu Corner' at its Head Office to show respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during his birth centenary `Mujib Borsho'.

Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Bank inaugurated the corner on Thursday. Managing Director & CEO of the Bank Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and other senior executives of the bank were present, according to a press release.





