Asian shares rise following stimulus-led surge on Wall Street





Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8per cent to 21,262.49. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 1per cent to 6,390.60. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.7per cent to 2,073.99. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2per cent to 26,529.35, while the Shanghai Composite surged 1.4per cent to 3,053.91. Shares also rose in Southeast Asia.

The gains on Wall Street more than recouped big losses from a day earlier as wild, virus-fueled swings around the world's markets extended into a third week.

Shares in Chinese blue chips rose Thursday in Hong Kong, suggesting "investors' confidence was restored by the surge in US markets. We don't have the panic selling evident last week when the market fell sharply," said Francis Lun, a stock analyst in Hong Kong.

Stocks rose sharply from the get-go, led by big gains for health care stocks after Joe Biden solidified his contender status for the Democratic presidential nomination. Investors see him as more business-friendly than Bernie Sanders.

The rally's momentum accelerated around midday after House and Senate leadership reached a deal on a bipartisan $8.3 billion bill to battle the coronavirus outbreak. The measure's funds would go toward research into a vaccine, improved tests and drugs to treat infected people.

The S&P 500 rose 4.2per cent to 3,130.12. The benchmark index has had five days in the last two weeks where it swung by more than 3per cent. In all of last year, it had just one. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 4.5per cent to 27,090.86. The Nasdaq climbed 3.8per cent, to 9,018.09. The index, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, now has a slight gain for the year.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 3per cent, to 1,531.20.

"Despite the specter of coronavirus lurking over the world's economy, all appears well with the world, judging by Wall Street's overnight performance," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary. "China's rate of new infections has plunged, even as coronavirus makes its presence felt in the far-flung corners of the globe."









Investors are also anticipating other central banks will follow up on the Federal Reserve's surprise move Tuesday to slash interest rates by half a per centage point in hopes of protecting the economy from the economic fallout of the new coronavirus. Canada's central bank cut rates on Wednesday, also by half a per centage point and citing the virus' effect. -AP





