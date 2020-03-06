USD struggles to make headway as traders price in more Fed cuts





Analysts highlighted the fact that the Fed had mentioned the virus 48 times in its latest Beige Book report, compared with no mentions before, suggesting policymakers were highly concerned about the virus' negative effect on the economy.

"The reports in the Beige Book are likely to have been important for the Fed's inter-meeting rate cut," said Olle Holmgren, chief strategist at SEB.

Money markets were pricing in another 25 bps cut from the current 1per cent to 1.25per cent range at the next Fed meeting on March 18-19 and a 50 bps cut by April. -Reuters





















LONDON, March 5: The US dollar struggled on Thursday as traders priced in more monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve after it cut interest rates by 50 basis points this week in an emergency move to shield the economy from the coronavirus spread.Analysts highlighted the fact that the Fed had mentioned the virus 48 times in its latest Beige Book report, compared with no mentions before, suggesting policymakers were highly concerned about the virus' negative effect on the economy."The reports in the Beige Book are likely to have been important for the Fed's inter-meeting rate cut," said Olle Holmgren, chief strategist at SEB.Money markets were pricing in another 25 bps cut from the current 1per cent to 1.25per cent range at the next Fed meeting on March 18-19 and a 50 bps cut by April. -Reuters