Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:15 AM
IMF chief calls for all-out offensive to counteract epidemic

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, March 5: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday called for an all-out, "no regrets" response to the new coronavirus epidemic which poses a "serious threat" to the global economy.
"At a time of uncertainty... it is better to do more than to do not enough," she said, warning that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak will slow growth in the world economy to below the 2.9 per cent posted last year.
The epidemic "is no longer a regional issue, it is a global problem calling for global response," Georgieva told reporters, warning that the financial need could top $1 billion.
The virus has shuttered factories, disrupted travel, infected nearly 95,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,200, mainly in China, while some countries are struggling to test for and contain the spread of the illness.
That has spurred global policymakers to come out in force to mitigate the damage, including an emergency, half-point cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, followed by a similar cut by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.
While some economists argue lower interest rates will do little to help address interruptions in supply chains, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it should provide a boost to confidence.
And while Georgieva said the global financial system is in good shape now after being fortified in the wake of the 2008 crisis, "We do need to have measures that are bringing a sense of confidence," and prevent credit from freezing up.
The epidemic's impact on confidence and demand, as well as the steps imposed to contain it, are impacting economic activity, with the result that "global growth in 2020 will dip below last year's levels," she said.    -AFP


