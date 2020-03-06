LafargeHolcim net profit rises by 56pc to Tk 17.84b





The Company's initiative on cost optimization helped it to achieve a growth of Profit before Tax (PBT) by 42% over last year.

Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 56% to reach BDT 1,737 million. As a result, earnings per share for 2019 improved to 1.50 Taka compared to 0.96 Taka of the previous year.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh now owns four cement plants including country's only operational integrated cement plant in Chhatak.

"2019 was a challenging year for the cement industry. The impact of increase in raw material costs and additional taxes was significant. Despite this impact, LafargeHolcim demonstrated a strong performance trend," LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Surana said in a statemnet.

"Our focus on improving operational efficiencies, driving commercial innovation and cost optimisation continues to be effective. We are determined to build on this thrust and further increase value to our stakeholders, he added.





























LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (LHBL) posted a significant improvement in financial results in 2019. Consolidated Sales Revenues for the year rose to BDT 17,840 million, up by BDT 1,208 million compared to 2018.The Company's initiative on cost optimization helped it to achieve a growth of Profit before Tax (PBT) by 42% over last year.Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 56% to reach BDT 1,737 million. As a result, earnings per share for 2019 improved to 1.50 Taka compared to 0.96 Taka of the previous year.LafargeHolcim Bangladesh now owns four cement plants including country's only operational integrated cement plant in Chhatak."2019 was a challenging year for the cement industry. The impact of increase in raw material costs and additional taxes was significant. Despite this impact, LafargeHolcim demonstrated a strong performance trend," LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Surana said in a statemnet."Our focus on improving operational efficiencies, driving commercial innovation and cost optimisation continues to be effective. We are determined to build on this thrust and further increase value to our stakeholders, he added.