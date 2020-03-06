Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:14 AM
Home Business

LafargeHolcim net profit rises by 56pc to Tk 17.84b

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (LHBL) posted a significant improvement in financial results in 2019. Consolidated Sales Revenues for the year rose to BDT 17,840 million, up by BDT 1,208 million compared to 2018.
The Company's initiative on cost optimization helped it to achieve a growth of Profit before Tax (PBT) by 42% over last year.   
 Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 56% to reach BDT 1,737 million. As a result, earnings per share for 2019 improved to 1.50 Taka compared to 0.96 Taka of the previous year.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh now owns four cement plants including country's only operational integrated cement plant in Chhatak.
 "2019 was a challenging year for the cement industry. The impact of increase in raw material costs and additional taxes was significant. Despite this impact, LafargeHolcim demonstrated a strong performance trend," LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Surana said in a statemnet.
"Our focus on improving operational efficiencies, driving commercial innovation and cost optimisation continues to be effective.  We are determined to build on this thrust and further increase value to our stakeholders, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican pvt sector pitches $92b in energy investment
Gold steadies in London
Palm oil surges in Malaysia
Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019
United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak
British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
OPEC backing big oil output cut, but awaits Russian support
China's top gas importer declares force majeure on imports


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft