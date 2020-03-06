Video
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:14 AM
Stocks fall for 2nd running day, DSEX dips below 4,400-mark

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Stocks continued to fall for the second consecutive day on Thursday after the indices on both the bourse - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid as the dominant small investors maintained their selling spree.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 25.13 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 4,384 point at the close of the trading session.
Two other indices also ended lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 7.62 points to close at 1,462 and the DSES (Shariah) index shed 7.66 points to settle at 1,015.
Turnover fell to four-week to Tk 4.15 billion on the country's premier bourse, falling by 19 per cent over the previous day's turnover of Tk 5.10 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 355 issues traded, 213 closed lower, 105 ended higher and 37 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 134,637 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 156.44 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Tk 3,367 billion, from Tk 3,389 billion in the previous session.
LafargeHolcim topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 139 million changing hands, closely followed by Orion Pharma, Nahee Aluminium, Beacon Pharma and CVO Petrochemical Refinery.
Sinobangla Industries was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.96 per cent while Tung Hai Knitting was the worst loser, losing 8.69 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index CASPI, fell by 87 points to close at 13,404 and the Selective Categories Index,  CSCX, lost 51 points to finish at 8,123.
The losers beat gainers, as 162 issues closed lower, 60 ended higher and 21 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 8.62 million shares and mutual fund units worth more than Tk 161 million in turnover.


