Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:14 AM
Home Business

Delta Hospital share bidding begins March 22

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

The bidding period for eligible investors to discover the cut-off price of Delta Hospital Limited shares through electronic subscription system will commence from March 22.
The electronic bidding will continue until 5:00pm on March 25 round-the-clock, officials told the media.
The valuation report submission period for eligible investors through electronic subscription system will start at 10:30am on March 29 and continue till 10:30am on March 31.
Each Eligible Investor (EI) who intends to participate in the electronic bidding to determine the cut-off price of ordinary shares of Delta Hospital shall require maintaining a minimum investment of Tk 10 million only at market price in the listed securities as on March 11, 2020.
The stock market regulator -- Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) -- allowed the company to explore its cut-off price on February 11 - a requirement for going public under the book building method.
As per the regulatory approval, the company will raise a capital worth Tk 500 million using the book building method to expand business and repay bank loans.
As per the revised public issue rules, eligible investors and mutual funds are allowed to purchase 40 per cent and 10 per cent shares respectively at the cut-off price.
The general public and non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) are allowed to purchase 40 per cent and 10 per cent shares respectively at 10 per cent discount on the cut-off price.
The company will utilise the IPO proceeds for buying capital machinery, repay bank loans and bear the IPO expenses.
As per the financial statement for the year ended on June 30, 2019, the net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 45.84 with asset revaluation and Tk 16.62 without asset revaluation. The basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 2.10 and the weighted average EPS stood at Tk 1.91.
Prime Finance Capital Management Ltd is the issue manager and ICB Capital Management Ltd will act as the registrar of the company's IPO.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican pvt sector pitches $92b in energy investment
Gold steadies in London
Palm oil surges in Malaysia
Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019
United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak
British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
OPEC backing big oil output cut, but awaits Russian support
China's top gas importer declares force majeure on imports


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft