Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:14 AM
Home Business

Jobless youth wins Tk 5 lakh buying Walton fridge

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Md Sumon, an unemployed youth of Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali, has got Tk 5 lakh in cash after purchasing a Walton brand refrigerator under the company's nationwide ongoing Digital Campaign Season-6.
Renowned film actor Symon Sadik handed over the cheque for the money to Md Suman at a decorated programme held at the premises of the Bazra Primary School in Sonaimuri Thana of Noakhali district recently.
The company is running digital campaign across the country for more than two years taking aims at making customers' database through registering and storing customer name, phone numbers and model number of purchased products on Walton's server.
The database will help customers getting quick after sales service from any Walton service center even if the warranty card is lost. Service center representatives can also get customers' feedback.
Considering customers' unprecedented response to the campaign, Walton started the campaign's Season-6 on February 20, this year with some special benefits for the customers.














« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican pvt sector pitches $92b in energy investment
Gold steadies in London
Palm oil surges in Malaysia
Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019
United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak
British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
OPEC backing big oil output cut, but awaits Russian support
China's top gas importer declares force majeure on imports


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft