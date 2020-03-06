Jobless youth wins Tk 5 lakh buying Walton fridge





Renowned film actor Symon Sadik handed over the cheque for the money to Md Suman at a decorated programme held at the premises of the Bazra Primary School in Sonaimuri Thana of Noakhali district recently.

The company is running digital campaign across the country for more than two years taking aims at making customers' database through registering and storing customer name, phone numbers and model number of purchased products on Walton's server.

The database will help customers getting quick after sales service from any Walton service center even if the warranty card is lost. Service center representatives can also get customers' feedback.

Considering customers' unprecedented response to the campaign, Walton started the campaign's Season-6 on February 20, this year with some special benefits for the customers.

























