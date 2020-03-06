Economy facing challenges despite political stability: MCCI





The review has identified banking sector highly fragile and the stock market quite wobbly among others trouble making areas undermining the country's economic stability calling for remedial measures to protect unimpeded growth.

Most of the economic indicators are facing uncomfortable ride in the current fiscal year amid a gloomy global economy, it said.

"The challenges that need to be addressed properly are inflationary pressure, slower growth in the export and import, shortfall in tax collection, vulnerable banking sector, slow credit growth to the private sector, fall in the key indexes of the capital market, lack of investor confidence and a lower rate of investment, especially FDI," the review said.

The MCCI review underscored the need for accelerating the rate of GDP growth close to 10 per cent up from the present 8.15 per cent, expanding exports and stimulating investment to become a middle-income country by 2021.

Infrastructural deficiency and faulty transmission capacity of gas and electricity supply are undermining performance in all manufacturing sectors of the economy, it says.

"During July-December of the current fiscal year, agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors - all performed well, but continuous government support to various sectors will be needed to sustain their growth," adds the review said.

However, infrastructure deficiency and gas and power supply problems along with faulty transmission capacity are now undermining the performance of all productive sectors of the economy, the chamber adds.

The government should take adequate steps to overcome these problems, it said adding it is essential to achieve and maintain political stability and for creating an investment-friendly climate, which is so crucial to achieve higher economic growth, it urges.

Meanwhile, some economic indicators such as remittance, inflation, foreign exchange reserves were positive in December 2019. The economy, however, faced a number of challenges on its business and fiscal fronts in recent times.

While remittances have kept on increasing, exchange rate remained stable and foreign exchange reserves rose to a comfortable level.

It said the government will need to improve the country's road, river and rail infrastructure, develop port facilities, increase power and gas production, and remove other infrastructure bottlenecks and such other impediments.

It should also address the delay in the execution of development projects, lack of skilled manpower and insufficiency of industrial land, said the report.



















