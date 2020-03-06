Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:14 AM
Home Business

Economy facing challenges despite political stability: MCCI

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in its second quarterly review on Bangladesh economy, released recently said it is facing multiple challenges despite political calm.  
The review has identified banking sector highly fragile and the stock market quite wobbly among others trouble making areas undermining the country's economic stability calling for remedial measures to protect unimpeded growth.  
Most of the economic indicators are facing uncomfortable ride in the current fiscal year amid a gloomy global economy, it said.
"The challenges that need to be addressed properly are inflationary pressure, slower growth in the export and import, shortfall in tax collection, vulnerable banking sector, slow credit growth to the private sector, fall in the key indexes of the capital market, lack of investor confidence and a lower rate of investment, especially FDI," the review said.
The MCCI review underscored the need for accelerating the rate of GDP growth close to 10 per cent up from the present 8.15 per cent, expanding exports and stimulating investment to become a middle-income country by 2021.
Infrastructural deficiency and faulty transmission capacity of gas and electricity supply are undermining  performance in all manufacturing sectors of the economy, it says.
"During July-December of the current fiscal year, agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors - all performed well, but continuous government support to various sectors will be needed to sustain their growth," adds the review said.  
However, infrastructure deficiency and gas and power supply problems along with faulty transmission capacity are now undermining the performance of all productive sectors of the economy, the chamber adds.
The government should take adequate steps to overcome these problems, it said adding it is essential to  achieve and maintain political stability and for creating an investment-friendly climate, which is so crucial to achieve higher economic growth, it urges.
Meanwhile, some economic indicators such as remittance, inflation, foreign exchange reserves were positive in December 2019. The economy, however, faced a number of challenges on its business and fiscal fronts in recent times.
While remittances have kept on increasing, exchange rate remained stable and foreign exchange reserves rose to a comfortable level.
It said the government will need to improve the country's road, river and rail infrastructure, develop port facilities, increase power and gas production, and remove other infrastructure bottlenecks and such other impediments.
It should also address the delay in the execution of development projects, lack of skilled manpower and insufficiency of industrial land, said the report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican pvt sector pitches $92b in energy investment
Gold steadies in London
Palm oil surges in Malaysia
Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019
United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak
British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
OPEC backing big oil output cut, but awaits Russian support
China's top gas importer declares force majeure on imports


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft