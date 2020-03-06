Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 March, 2020, 10:14 AM
Home Business

Export earnings slide by 4.79pc to $26.24 billion in 8 months

Published : Friday, 6 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Mizanur Rahman

Export earnings slide by 4.79pc to $26.24 billion in 8 months

Export earnings slide by 4.79pc to $26.24 billion in 8 months

The country's export earnings fell by 4.79 per cent to $26.24 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year (FY20) against $27.56 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
The earnings also fell short of the target by 12.72 per cent set for the period, according to the latest data of the state-run Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).
The monthly export earnings during the period under review also maintained a downtrend except in the months of July and December.
The single-month export earnings in February last edged down by 1.80 per cent to $3.32billion.
Exporters and officials said overseas sales declined as receipts from ready-made garment (RMG) sector dropped, the country's top foreign currency earner, accounting for more than 84 per cent of the overseas sales.
The apparel sector fetched nearly $21.84 billion during the July-February period of FY20 against $23.12 billion during the same period a year earlier.
Earnings from woven garments fell by 5.88 per cent to $10.94 billion, the EPB data showed.
Proceeds from knitwear exports during the period fell by 5.17per cent to nearly $10.89 billion.
The woven and knitwear exports fetched $11.63 billion and $11.49 billion respectively in the July-February period of the last fiscal.
Earnings from other key sectors also fell during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, compared with the period a year earlier.
The EPB data showed that earnings from home textile stood at $526.08 million, down by 7.47 per cent from $568.55 million. It fell short of the target by 10.65 per cent.
According to the EPB data, export earnings from leather and leather goods fell by 9.04 per cent to $631.89 million during the period under review from $694.72 million of the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Jute and jute goods exports during the period, however, climbed by 24.45 per cent to $697.63 million from $560.56 million.
Agro-products like vegetables, fruits and spice fetched $667.36 million, up by 3.83 per cent.
Pharmaceuticals exports grew by 7.23 per cent to $96.72 million.
Frozen and live fish exports fetched $376.73 million in the first eight months of current fiscal, registering a negative growth of 4.39 per cent.
Export of engineering products fell by 3.94 per cent to $217.23 million from $226.13 million.
The country brought in $40.53 billion from goods exports during the last fiscal, of which about $34.13 billion came from textiles and clothing alone, the data show.
President of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturer and Exporter Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Haq told The Daily Observer on Thursday that export orders saw decline in the last consecutive three months.
As a result, exports of different products have declined. The negative impact on export sectors is  likely to stay. Terming the overall situation 'very bad' the BGMEA President said it must be overcome and demanded meeting of the industry leaders with the government to devise ways how to arrest the decline.   
She said readymade garments exports decreased by 22 percent from October 1 to October 28 compared to the same period last year. However, the overall export growth in the last 28 days, was 36 percent higher over last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexican pvt sector pitches $92b in energy investment
Gold steadies in London
Palm oil surges in Malaysia
Abu Dhabi's long-troubled Etihad reports $870m loss in 2019
United is first to cut US flying due to virus outbreak
British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
OPEC backing big oil output cut, but awaits Russian support
China's top gas importer declares force majeure on imports


Latest News
Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
B’baria road crash claims 6 lives
Dubai ruler ordered abduction of daughters-UK judge
Former UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar dies
Delhi violence death toll rises to 53
Coronavirus: special prayers after Jumma on Friday
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
Italy v England matches postponed
India confirms Modi’s Dhaka visit
Modi should reconsider his Dhaka visit: Mosharraf
Most Read News
Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Deputy secretary found dead at home
HC wants to know steps on coronavirus prevention
CU BCL clash leaves 20 hurt; 52 held
77 arrested from Dhaka for drug abuse
Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her access
New Tk 200 notes from March 18
New gas field in B'baria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft