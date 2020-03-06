

Export earnings slide by 4.79pc to $26.24 billion in 8 months

The earnings also fell short of the target by 12.72 per cent set for the period, according to the latest data of the state-run Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The monthly export earnings during the period under review also maintained a downtrend except in the months of July and December.

The single-month export earnings in February last edged down by 1.80 per cent to $3.32billion.

Exporters and officials said overseas sales declined as receipts from ready-made garment (RMG) sector dropped, the country's top foreign currency earner, accounting for more than 84 per cent of the overseas sales.

The apparel sector fetched nearly $21.84 billion during the July-February period of FY20 against $23.12 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Earnings from woven garments fell by 5.88 per cent to $10.94 billion, the EPB data showed.

Proceeds from knitwear exports during the period fell by 5.17per cent to nearly $10.89 billion.

The woven and knitwear exports fetched $11.63 billion and $11.49 billion respectively in the July-February period of the last fiscal.

Earnings from other key sectors also fell during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, compared with the period a year earlier.

The EPB data showed that earnings from home textile stood at $526.08 million, down by 7.47 per cent from $568.55 million. It fell short of the target by 10.65 per cent.

According to the EPB data, export earnings from leather and leather goods fell by 9.04 per cent to $631.89 million during the period under review from $694.72 million of the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Jute and jute goods exports during the period, however, climbed by 24.45 per cent to $697.63 million from $560.56 million.

Agro-products like vegetables, fruits and spice fetched $667.36 million, up by 3.83 per cent.

Pharmaceuticals exports grew by 7.23 per cent to $96.72 million.

Frozen and live fish exports fetched $376.73 million in the first eight months of current fiscal, registering a negative growth of 4.39 per cent.

Export of engineering products fell by 3.94 per cent to $217.23 million from $226.13 million.

The country brought in $40.53 billion from goods exports during the last fiscal, of which about $34.13 billion came from textiles and clothing alone, the data show.

President of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturer and Exporter Association (BGMEA) President Rubana Haq told The Daily Observer on Thursday that export orders saw decline in the last consecutive three months.

As a result, exports of different products have declined. The negative impact on export sectors is likely to stay. Terming the overall situation 'very bad' the BGMEA President said it must be overcome and demanded meeting of the industry leaders with the government to devise ways how to arrest the decline.

She said readymade garments exports decreased by 22 percent from October 1 to October 28 compared to the same period last year. However, the overall export growth in the last 28 days, was 36 percent higher over last year.

































